'Never been prouder' - Norwich City fans react to Premier League promotion

PUBLISHED: 22:05 27 April 2019 | UPDATED: 22:14 27 April 2019

Jason Harris and son Matthew. Photo: David Hannant

Elated Norwich City fans across the county are in full celebration mode after the Canaries clinched promotion to the Premier League.

There were jubilant scenes at Carrow Road this evening as Daniel Farke's team finally secured their place in the top flight for next season.

Fans exploded into celebration - which saw a green smoke bomb was thrown onto the pitch - but they resisted the urge to invade the pitch and instead stayed on their thousands long after the final whistle to salute the team and sing.

Meanwhile supporters on social media revelled in the team's success.

On Twitter, Steve Place said: “Never been prouder of a Norwich team!!!”

MORE: Details of victorious Norwich City's promotion parade revealed



Marc Nash said: “Superb from Norwich City. Great to watch and class achievement for such a young side. #ncfc”

Arran Bennett said: “I wrote Farke off after a month, jesus I was wrong! What an achievement, back in the Premier League.”

There was plenty of praise for Jamal Lewis, who was visibly emotional at the end of the match.

Craig Thompson said: “Special mention for Jamal Lewis. In absolute pieces at the end. That meant a lot. #ncfc”

Twitter user @amyturnergreen told club staff to savour the joyous occasion.

“I was working at #NCFC when we were promoted in 03/04 & it was the BEST feeling. To all of the club staff who work so hard behind the scenes, enjoy every minute. YOU deserve it.”

Former fan favourite James Maddison joined the celebration, posting on Twitter to say: “Unbelievable achievement for my former club

@NorwichCityFC. Great scenes to watch Daniel Farke and all the lads have been Breathtaking to watch all season. See you at the Carra next year canaries #NCFC”

MORE: Premier League here we come! Vrancic stunner finally seals promotion for Canaries on incredible Carrow Road night for the ages



He was joined by former Norwich goalkeeper Bryan Gunn who simply said “we are premier league”.

Norwich City fans during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Alan Stanford/Focus Images Ltd +44 7915 056117 27/04/2019Norwich City fans during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Alan Stanford/Focus Images Ltd +44 7915 056117 27/04/2019

And fellow ex-player Darren Huckerby said: “Well done to everybody involved with @NorwichCityFc amazing season, let's go and win the League next week! #PremierLeague”

Among the other familiar faces celebrating was Norfolk's Stephen Fry, who said: “Yes! We did it! Oh how wonderful!!! Norwich are in the premiership! Hurrah hurrah hurrah!!!!!! On The Ball City, never mind the danger!! #OTBC #NCFC #happiness”

But fan Dan O'Hagan had one burning question: “Is Daniel Farke being led down Prince Of Wales Road on the back of an enormous stallion yet? If not, why not?”

With celebrations at the ground wrapping up, the promotion party will likely continue into the night, with the city awash in yellow and green.

