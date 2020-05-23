Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

‘Lockdown’ shopping could be here for good as meat deliveries boom

23 May, 2020 - 07:37
Rob Morton, owner of Morton�s Family Farm, based in Skeyton. Picture: Morton's

Rob Morton, owner of Morton�s Family Farm, based in Skeyton. Picture: Morton's

Archant

‘Lockdown’ patterns of buying food could be here to stay even after the pandemic is over, a north Norfolk meat farmer has said.

Rob Morton, owner of Morton�s Family Farm, based in Skeyton. Picture: Morton'sRob Morton, owner of Morton�s Family Farm, based in Skeyton. Picture: Morton's

Rob Morton, a third-generation farmer who runs Morton’s Family Farm at Skeyton, said deliveries of meat had boomed since the lockdown started.

Mr Morton, whose farm has specialised in free-range poultry and grass fed meats in 1998, said there were a couple of reasons to believe the online shopping trend would continue.

He said: “People will still be a bit nervous to go out to eat at restaurants. A lot of people want to take comfort in knowing where their food is coming from and who is handling it and right now, that means as few people as possible.

“Additionally, with UK staycations set to become hugely popular until travel is deemed safe, online ordering allows farmers to potentially sell to tourists renting out holiday homes in the UK.”

Rob Morton, owner of Morton�s Family Farm, based in Skeyton. Picture: Morton'sRob Morton, owner of Morton�s Family Farm, based in Skeyton. Picture: Morton's

Mr Morton said few sectors had been shaken up by the pandemic as dramatically as the food industry.

He said: “In the past couple of months, we’ve seen drastic changes to consumer behaviour when it comes to how they eat, from no longer dining out at pubs and restaurants, panic buying at the supermarkets, and the rise of fresh meat and veg boxes delivered, contactless, straight to your door.”

He said ordering directly from farmers helped take pressure off the national food chain, which was “vulnerable at the best of times”.

Mr Morton said: “Throw a global pandemic into the mix and the food chain can very easily breakdown.

Food service, even prior to lockdown, was feeling the pressure and many restaurants, pubs, cafes noticed huge drops in business.

“Huge operations such as McDonald’s closing their doors had a huge impact on farmers across the country and almost overnight the entire food service and catering industries had gone, leaving farmers with a huge amount of produce and a relatively short shelf life, so they have adapted and have been forced to find new avenues in which to sell.”

He added: “If there are less people in the food chain, there is a smaller chance of it breaking down. A smaller food chain means less people handling your food and less issues overall.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

‘Red flag for help’ - fears over virus death toll in worst-hit part of county

James Wild (left) and Liz Truss. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/Denise Bradley

Pet puppy run over by car during violent attack on its owner

Ian Stannard. Norfolk Police.

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Repeated break-ins result in new parking meter at beauty spot

Boats moored up at Salhouse Broad. The car park at the Broad has installed a new parking meter. Picture: James Bass

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Repeated break-ins result in new parking meter at beauty spot

Boats moored up at Salhouse Broad. The car park at the Broad has installed a new parking meter. Picture: James Bass

Revealed: How a council lost £6m of public cash on a housing development

The start of work on the Rayne Park housing development at Three Score, Bowthorpe, in 2016. The council faces multi-million pound losses from the scheme. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pet puppy run over by car during violent attack on its owner

Ian Stannard. Norfolk Police.

Key role and millions of pounds for Norfolk for coronavirus testing and tracing

Norfolk has been handed a key role over coronavirus test and tracing. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Coach firm Shearings Holidays collapses into administration

Shearings has gone into administration. Pic: Shearings
Drive 24