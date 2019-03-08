Search

Do you know Norfolk upside-down?

PUBLISHED: 20:40 09 September 2019

Where could this charming place be? PICTURE: Google Maps via SnazzyMaps

Where could this charming place be? PICTURE: Google Maps via SnazzyMaps

Google Maps

Do you think you know inside-out, upside down?

That might help in this tough quiz. Here, online maps have had their labels removed and been spun. Some are only slightly tilted, others are on their heads.

We all get used to seeing maps aligned to north, so this quiz will rely on your spatial ability and aptitude for 'mental rotation'. This is a brain function which can be improved by playing with Rubik's Cubes or playing virtual games.

All of the towns and cities in this quiz are in the top 20 most populous places in Norfolk, and made from Google Maps data.

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Cannabis and cocaine recovered from village property

The Scorpion East branch of the team carried out a warrant at a village property. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

