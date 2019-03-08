Quiz
Do you know Norfolk upside-down?
PUBLISHED: 20:40 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 20:40 09 September 2019
Google Maps
Do you think you know inside-out, upside down?
You may also want to watch:
That might help in this tough quiz. Here, online maps have had their labels removed and been spun. Some are only slightly tilted, others are on their heads.
We all get used to seeing maps aligned to north, so this quiz will rely on your spatial ability and aptitude for 'mental rotation'. This is a brain function which can be improved by playing with Rubik's Cubes or playing virtual games.
All of the towns and cities in this quiz are in the top 20 most populous places in Norfolk, and made from Google Maps data.