Reader Letter: Sheringham beats Cromer

PUBLISHED: 11:46 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:46 13 December 2018

George Kirk, Ash Grove, Norwich

Sheringham's market. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

One reader contests our editor’s pick of Norfolk’s top ten towns and cities. What do you think?

RE: David Powles’s Opinion Piece (EDP, December 12).

I imagine David has stirred a hornet’s nest with his Opinion Piece and you will be deluged with letters of protest at his top 10.

I would like to make two points, the first Great Yarmouth. After a summer of discontent derived from taking various visiting family members for days out, it is 21 years ago I wrote to the county council and proposed a left-hand slip lane be added to Acle traffic island.

The traffic queues when leaving Great Yarmouth were always an issue and must be a deterrent to visitors considering returning. Sadly 21 years later the white paint needed has still not been applied.

My second point and in my family’s opinion, Sheringham for many years has beaten Cromer in terms of attractiveness and entertainment value. Just look at the crowds, people vote with their feet.

Cromer has its New Year Fireworks, excellent pier shows and better carnival week but the rest of the time if we are driving out from Norwich, Sheringham wins.

Do you agree with our reader? Let us know in the comments below or write to us at edpletters@archant.co.uk

