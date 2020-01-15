5 Norfolk celebrity hotspots

The county has become a haven for famous folk, who love East Anglia's rural appeal. Who will you spot when you're out and about?

1. Sandringham

The eyes of the world's media were trained on the Queen's Norfolk estate earlier this week as senior members of the Royal Family met for what's been dubbed the 'Sandringham summit' to discuss the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's plans to step back from royal duties and live part-time in Canada.

The Queen traditionally spends an extended Christmas break at Sandringham. She travels by train to King's Lynn a few days before December 25 and on Christmas morning hundreds of well-wishers turn out to cheer her and members of the family as they attend St Mary Magdalene Church. The Queen marks the anniversary of the death of her father, King George VI, on February 6, in private at Sandringham then returns to London.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were given Anmer Hall on the estate as a wedding gift and the Duchess has been spotted shopping in nearby King's Lynn.

2. North Norfolk

Not for nothing is Burnham Market known as Chelsea on Sea. For years luxury hotel The Hoste has been at the centre of north Norfolk's social scene, attracting many a famous guest. And a new generation of foodie hotspots has been springing up in Burnham Market, including No Twenty9 and Socius, which was recently named restaurant of the year at the Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards.

Burnham Market is a stone's throw from the Holkham estate and the wild wilderness of its beach, which famously featured in the closing scenes of Shakespeare in Love. Indeed a touch of Hollywood often comes to this picturesque stretch of coast. In a few weeks' time it will be Weybourne's turn in the spotlight - director Armando Iannucci filmed scenes for The Personal History of David Copperfield, which stars Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie and Ben Whishaw, in the picture-perfect coastal village.

3. Norwich

Norwich is home to some of the country's biggest social media stars, who have millions of followers between them, including fitness blogger Carly Rowena, body positive influencer Helen Anderson and Samantha Chapman, who shot to fame along with her sister Nicola with their Pixiwoo make-up tutorials on YouTube.

Also keep a look out at Carrow Road. Sports presenter and Norfolk resident Jake Humphrey is regularly spotted at the ground cheering on his beloved Norwich City. And this season the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte were seen at the match against Aston Villa (a loss which Canaries fans will want to forget) while Michael McIntyre was spotted in the stands when they drew against Tottenham Hotspur.

4. Holt

With its eclectic mix of independent shops - from Bakers and Larners department store (its food hall has been likened to a 'mini Fortnum and Mason'), to high end boutiques to quirky antiques and vintage shops, the pretty Georgian town of Holt is a popular destination for royalty and rock stars. It's said to be one of the places where members of the Royal Family head to when they're staying at Sandringham. And Tim Burgess, frontman of indie legends The Charlatans, is a regular shopper at Vinyl Vault.

5. South Norfolk

Rural south Norfolk is the ideal retreat for celebs wanting some time out from the spotlight. Prog rock legend, keyboardist Rick Wakeman - as a session musician, he played on David Bowie's Life on Mars and on tracks by T.Rex and Elton John - moved to Norfolk in 2004 and regularly appears at venues across the county. And in the summer journalist and Loose Women panellist Janet Street Porter revealed that she had moved to south Norfolk, saying it was "exactly like The Archers" and praising the "chatty and enthusiastic" staff in her village shop.