12 Norfolk and Suffolk chocolatiers who can deliver your Easter treats

Norfolk and Suffolk's chocolatiers can deliver Easter eggs and more. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Maya23K Maya23K

Don’t miss out on the choc-fest this spring. These local retailers are ready to deliver everything you need.

Marimba Chocolate in Sudbury is one of the chocolate companies delivering this Easter. Marimba Chocolate in Sudbury is one of the chocolate companies delivering this Easter.

1. Gnaw

Norwich-based artisan chocolate maker Gnaw’s hampers of big bars, mini bars, buttons and hot chocolate shots, which melt in the mug to create the most sumptuous hot chocolate, are true boxes of delights. Prices range from the aptly named Delightfully Delicious Hamper (£19.99) to the chocoholic’s dream Super Duper Hamper (£65). Vegan, no added sugar and gluten free treats are available.

gnawchocolate.co.uk

Norwich-based Gnaw sells a range of chocolate selection boxes. Picture: Antony Kelly Norwich-based Gnaw sells a range of chocolate selection boxes. Picture: Antony Kelly

2. Marimba

Suffolk-based Marimba was opened by chocolate enthusiasts David and Jackie Wright in 2008 and they’ve become well known for their chocolate melts, which create the ultimate mug of hot chocolate. Their spring collection presentation box (£19.50), which is only available until June, contains the Colombia 52% dark milk hot chocolate melt, strawberry and mint milk chocolate thins, spring sunshine white chocolate thins, plus lemon and violet creams, rose and raspberry caramels and hot cross bun truffles.

marimbaworld.com

3. Booja Booja

Norfolk-based Booja Booja’s decadent chocolate truffles are organic, dairy, gluten and soya free and award winners. And especially for Easter they come packed in gorgeous keepsake eggs, hand painted in Kashmir. Booja Booja chocolates are available at independent health food shops across the region and can be ordered for delivery via Amazon.

amazon.co.uk

4. Harris and James

From their base at Beccles, Harris and James craft Great Taste award-winning chocolate bars, snack bars (the Peanutty bar sounds divine) and selection boxes in varieties including Great British Puddings, Gin Lover’s Selection and Fruit Creams Selection – and they also post out freshly roast coffee beans too.

harrisandjames.com

5. Hadleigh Maid

Loved for their retro-style walnut whirls, Hadleigh Maid’s range of chocolate treats, which also includes vegan-friendly truffles, fluffy marshmallow chocolate tea cakes and rainbow coloured Dazzle Drops, can be ordered online.

hadleighmaid.com

6. Deepmills Chocolate

Ipswich-based Deepmills Chocolate hand crafts its luxury Belgian chocolate milk, white, dark and extra dark chocolate bars in small batches, from preparation and blending to tempering and pouring, then they’re individually wrapped. The family-run company loves to experiment with flavours, so you’ll find gin and tonic, white chocolate and coconut milk and lime, salted honeycomb and more in their product range.

deepmills.co.uk

7. B Chocolates

Known for their Honey Sea Salt Caramels, Suffolk-based B Chocolates produces artisan chocolates made with honey from coastal beekeepers and inspired by the county’s seasonal fruit, herbs and flowers.

Truffles and thins are hand made and all honey sea salt caramels are hand cut and decorated.

Recent arrivals include dark chocolate crystallised ginger and dark chocolate orange peel.

bchocolates.co.uk

8. Cocoa Mama

Based in Eye, on the Norfolk-Suffolk border, Cocoa Mama’s truffles, pralines and moulded chocolates are made and decorated by hand, in small batches, with ingredients sourced locally and sustainably wherever possible. Their Easter range includes mixed chocolate mini egg halves, Happy Easter bars and Easter bunnies.

cocoamama.co.uk

9. Saffire

Based at Taverham, just outside Norwich, Saffire was founded by Angela Ruthven as a hobby when she retired in 2004. Now three generations of the family work together to run the artisan chocolate company. Easter eggs come in a range of sizes, plus they’re also doing isolation packs of chocolatey treats.

saffire.co.uk

10. Tosier

Chocolate connoisseurs Tosier Chocolatemaker launched their gourmet bars at the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival in 2017 and they’ve gone on to become Great Taste and Academy of Chocolate award winners. Their craft chocolate bars are handmade in their chocolate factory in the Gipping Valley – sorting, cracking, winnowing, grinding and conching the chocolate in twenty-four kilo batches. They are currently offering special self isolation packs of 12 or six bars on their website.

tosier.co.uk

11. The Pod

Based in Harleston, family-run chocolate makers The Pod specialise in hand-made, small batch boxes of chocolate truffles, chocolate bars, fudge and vegan and sugar free chocolates. Their Easter range includes a Belgian chocolate egg with Maldon salted caramel cups hiding inside, vegan cream eggs and Easter bunnies. The last posting date for Easter is April 6. Postage is free for orders over £40 and there is free delivery within 15 miles of Harleston.

thepodchocolates.co.uk

12. Pump Street

Award-winning Orford-based bakery Pump Street branched out into craft chocolate in 2012 and moved to an old military vehicle record-keeping building at Bentwaters in Rendlesham in 2017.

Their beans are imported directly from single estates and co-operatives around the world. Easter gifts include their single origin chocolate chicken, hand crafted using Jamaica 75% dark chocolate and bags of foil wrapped dark chocolate eggs. Selection boxes of their different flavoured chocolate bars are available to order online too.

pumpstreetchocolate.com