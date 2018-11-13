Search

Advanced search

Winners to be revealed at 2018 Norfolk Sports Awards

13 November, 2018 - 15:57
Darren Eadie is hosting the Norfolk Sports Awards Picture: Archant

Darren Eadie is hosting the Norfolk Sports Awards Picture: Archant

Tonight’s the Night as Norfolk celebrates its leading stars in the world of sport and physical activities.

The Norfolk Sports Awards at OPEN is sold out as the winners in 11 categories – plus the Winner of Winners – will be announced.

More than 2,200 people cast their votes for the Norfolk Sports Personality award, which is being announced on the night and will be shown on Facebook Live through @ActiveNorfolk.

Ben Jones, Director of Active Norfolk, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming a full house at the OPEN tonight for the 12th year of the Norfolk Sports Awards, and to welcome as host for the first time the footballing legend Darren Eadie as host.

“We’ve got a fantastic group of finalists tonight, representing a terrific range of sports and physical activities from across the county.

“This year the calibre of nominations has been exceptionally high across all the categories, and we’re looking forward to unveiling the winners and being able to honour the tremendous achievements happening at grassroots level across Norfolk as well as in the international spotlight.”

Special guests tonight include the Lord Mayor and Sheriff of Norwich and their consorts, representatives from local government, including portfolio holders, and commercial organisations along with many finalists and guests.

From the sporting world come Olympians, Paralympians, and Commonwealth Games athletes including two of the Sports Personality finalists, Paralympic swimmer Jessica Jane Applegate (who is shortlisted in the Services to Disability Sport), and two-time Olympian and local running champion, Paul Evans (who is shortlisted for Coach of the Year).

SHORTLISTED FINALISTS

Services to Disability Sport (sponsored by Independence Matters): Able2b, Jessica Jane Applegate, Ben Bartram.

BBC Unsung Hero (sponsored by BBC Radio Norfolk): Ray Drew, Ben Woodruff, Maria Rowe.

Active Workplace of the Year (sponsored by Waitrose): Aviva, ReAssure, Canham Consulting.

Power of Physical Activity (sponsored by Sentinel Leisure Trust): Laura Barber, Sophie Baker, David Thomas.

Community Club of the Year (sponsored by Community Action Norfolk): Norwich Spikers Volleyball Club, Bungay Black Dog Running Club, North Norfolk Harriers.

Sports Team of the Year (sponsored by Easton & Otley College): Norfolk FA Under 18s Representative Squad, CONAC U15 Girls Cross Country, Norfolk Sportshall Athletics.

Young Sportsperson of the Year (sponsored by City College Norwich): Lauren Hemp, Layla Annison, Annie Young.

Sports Personality of the Year (sponsored by ReAssure): Robert Lambert, Sophie McKinna, Iona Lake.

Active Futures Award (sponsored by Premier Sport): Woodlands Primary, Ormiston Herman Academy, Little Owls Nursery.

Coach of the Year (sponsored by 4sports group): Alex Guy, Dudley Garner and Paul Evans, Tim Scott.

Activity in the Community (sponsored by Sportspark): GoodGym Norwich, Pace of Mind, Lakenham and Tuckswood Energise.

Most Read

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Son of angling legend John Wilson pays tribute to his father

Lee Wilson and his father John Wilson. John Wilson passed away early today. Pic: Lee Wilson.

Report suggests Premier League side are keen to poach Canaries chief

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber at Carrow Road Picture: Sonya Duncan

The 10-year wait: 30,000 customers at petrol station in first six months after opening

The Gulf petrol station at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: Gulf.

Video ‘It frightened the life out of me’ - woman speaks out after nearly falling victim to £25,000 scam

Jan Ames received a phone call from a man claiming to be with BT, telling her that her account had been hacked and to go to her local bank to transfer �25,000. She got suspicious and wants to warn others of this particular scam. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video ‘It frightened the life out of me’ - woman speaks out after nearly falling victim to £25,000 scam

Jan Ames received a phone call from a man claiming to be with BT, telling her that her account had been hacked and to go to her local bank to transfer �25,000. She got suspicious and wants to warn others of this particular scam. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Council boss: Why I sanctioned investigation into Tory councillor emails

Dr Wendy Thomson, who is leaving as managing director of Norfolk County Council at Christmas, sanctioned the email investigation. Photo: Archant

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Norfolk student who died in shop explosion allegedly plotted to burn down building for insurance claim

Victims of the fatal explosion in Leicester, including Viktoria Ljevleva. PIC: Released by Leicestishire Police.

Climate change damaging male fertility, Norwich scientists find

Research into red flour beetles by University Of East Anglia scientists has found a link between climate change and fertility. Pic: University of East Anglia.

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast