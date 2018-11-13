Winners to be revealed at 2018 Norfolk Sports Awards

Darren Eadie is hosting the Norfolk Sports Awards Picture: Archant

Tonight’s the Night as Norfolk celebrates its leading stars in the world of sport and physical activities.

The Norfolk Sports Awards at OPEN is sold out as the winners in 11 categories – plus the Winner of Winners – will be announced.

More than 2,200 people cast their votes for the Norfolk Sports Personality award, which is being announced on the night and will be shown on Facebook Live through @ActiveNorfolk.

Ben Jones, Director of Active Norfolk, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming a full house at the OPEN tonight for the 12th year of the Norfolk Sports Awards, and to welcome as host for the first time the footballing legend Darren Eadie as host.

“We’ve got a fantastic group of finalists tonight, representing a terrific range of sports and physical activities from across the county.

“This year the calibre of nominations has been exceptionally high across all the categories, and we’re looking forward to unveiling the winners and being able to honour the tremendous achievements happening at grassroots level across Norfolk as well as in the international spotlight.”

Special guests tonight include the Lord Mayor and Sheriff of Norwich and their consorts, representatives from local government, including portfolio holders, and commercial organisations along with many finalists and guests.

From the sporting world come Olympians, Paralympians, and Commonwealth Games athletes including two of the Sports Personality finalists, Paralympic swimmer Jessica Jane Applegate (who is shortlisted in the Services to Disability Sport), and two-time Olympian and local running champion, Paul Evans (who is shortlisted for Coach of the Year).

SHORTLISTED FINALISTS

Services to Disability Sport (sponsored by Independence Matters): Able2b, Jessica Jane Applegate, Ben Bartram.

BBC Unsung Hero (sponsored by BBC Radio Norfolk): Ray Drew, Ben Woodruff, Maria Rowe.

Active Workplace of the Year (sponsored by Waitrose): Aviva, ReAssure, Canham Consulting.

Power of Physical Activity (sponsored by Sentinel Leisure Trust): Laura Barber, Sophie Baker, David Thomas.

Community Club of the Year (sponsored by Community Action Norfolk): Norwich Spikers Volleyball Club, Bungay Black Dog Running Club, North Norfolk Harriers.

Sports Team of the Year (sponsored by Easton & Otley College): Norfolk FA Under 18s Representative Squad, CONAC U15 Girls Cross Country, Norfolk Sportshall Athletics.

Young Sportsperson of the Year (sponsored by City College Norwich): Lauren Hemp, Layla Annison, Annie Young.

Sports Personality of the Year (sponsored by ReAssure): Robert Lambert, Sophie McKinna, Iona Lake.

Active Futures Award (sponsored by Premier Sport): Woodlands Primary, Ormiston Herman Academy, Little Owls Nursery.

Coach of the Year (sponsored by 4sports group): Alex Guy, Dudley Garner and Paul Evans, Tim Scott.

Activity in the Community (sponsored by Sportspark): GoodGym Norwich, Pace of Mind, Lakenham and Tuckswood Energise.