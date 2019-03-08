Search

'No regard for the welfare of the animal' - Hare coursing incident reported to police

PUBLISHED: 17:10 03 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 03 November 2019

Police have issued a warning following reports of hare coursing. Picture: Nick Appleton

Police have issued an animal welfare warning, following reports of hare coursing taking place in the county.

An incident is reported to have happened on Sunday morning, November 3, in the Dunton area, near Fakenham.

The reports have led to officers issuing advice to anybody who believes they have witnessed the illegal sport taking place.

The activity consists of dog owners setting hounds upon hares, with Norfolk Constabulary one of 12 police forces in the country involved in a nationwide approach to addressing it known as Operation Galileo.

A Norfolk Constabulary officer tweeted from North Norfolk Police's account: "Reports this morning of hare coursing in the Dunton area near Fakenham.

"Coursing is illegal and the perpetrators have no regard for the welfare of the animal or the damage caused to property or land.

"If you see it happening call 999 and do not try and deal with it yourself."

