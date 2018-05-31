Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Police chief calls for same spirit as Beast from East

PUBLISHED: 11:03 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:04 17 March 2020

Simon Bailey, chief constable at Norfolk police has called for same spirit as the Beast from East. Picture: Archant

Simon Bailey, chief constable at Norfolk police has called for same spirit as the Beast from East. Picture: Archant

Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

For the last seven years it has been my privilege to lead, what I believe to be, one of the best police forces in the country and to serve Norfolk to the best of my ability. However, it is safe to say that the challenges of those seven years will not compare to the threat we face and will inevitably experience as we move through our response to the coronavirus outbreak.

We are only now starting to see cases in Norfolk, but there is no doubt in my mind that, as the situation develops in the coming weeks, we are going to face increasing demands and the resources of the constabulary are going to be stretched more so than ever before.

Officers and staff are being issued with protective equipment and have been briefed on how to deal with people who have the virus or are suspected of having it. However, it is extremely likely that some of my colleagues will contract the virus and this could see us operating with reduced numbers and having to stop a range of non-essential work.

You may also want to watch:

We are doing everything we can to mitigate the risk of the virus spreading across the constabulary and we are putting in place robust contingency plans to ensure we will be able to maintain our critical responses, but it’s likely that non-essential services will be impacted.

It is clear that our resilience is going to be stretched, but crisis always seems to bring out the best out in us and I know over the coming weeks and months my officers and staff will work hard to maintain law and order and to help our communities come through this.

I do not under estimate the scale of the task and I know there are going to be some difficult days for us all, which is why it is so important that we work together to meet this head on.

We cannot do this alone, which is why it is crucial we all begin to look after each other and for our communities to come together to care for those less able and vulnerable. I hope the Norfolk spirit we saw during the ‘Beast from the East’ comes to the fore again, if it does communities will become stronger and the vulnerable will be reassured they haven’t been forgotten.

I am already seeing communities coming together to do just that, acts of kindness making a real difference. The officers and staff of the constabulary understand the importance of this spirit and kindness and through our all our policing teams we will be there for you during the coming weeks and months.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

More schools hit by coronavirus closures

Hellesdon High School where Year 9 students have been told to study at home. Picture: Archant

Man hit 108mph on A47 after ‘distressed call’ from daughter

Robert Stevens was caught doing 108mph in an Audi A on the A47 at Swaffham PHOTO: SIMON FINLAY

Coronavirus: The list of vulnerable groups being urged to follow strict social distancing

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance stand with Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a coronavirus briefing in Downing Street. Picture: Richard Pohle/The Times /PA Wire

New cafe opens on ‘secret’ Norfolk beach

New Cafe Coast Kitchen Cafe has opened in Waxham next to Waxham Barn. Ben Andrews, Debbie Crayfer, Gemma Picther and owner Alex Furman, Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

More schools hit by coronavirus closures

Hellesdon High School where Year 9 students have been told to study at home. Picture: Archant

Man hit 108mph on A47 after ‘distressed call’ from daughter

Robert Stevens was caught doing 108mph in an Audi A on the A47 at Swaffham PHOTO: SIMON FINLAY

Asda calls for common sense after shopper spotted in pyjamas

ASDA, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Owner of holiday resort Potters ‘broken-hearted’ after closing because of coronavirus

John Potter, who runs Potters. Pic: Archant

Norfolk artist on stranded Braemar cruise ship says staff ‘just didn’t stop’

The Fred Olsen cruise liner the Braemar, which is heading for Cuba from where passengers hope to be flown home. Photo: FRED OLSEN CRUISE LINES
Drive 24