Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

New year, new you? 8 fitness trainers you should be following

PUBLISHED: 11:43 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:47 08 January 2020

Charlotte Lucy Thompson at Pure Gym Norwich Photo: @CharlotteLucyThompson

Charlotte Lucy Thompson at Pure Gym Norwich Photo: @CharlotteLucyThompson

Archant

Are you looking for some fitspiration for the new year? We have compiled some of the best and most inspiring fitness trainers in Norfolk on Instagram.

Joining the gym is the easy part, sticking to a fitness routine is much harder. If you are looking for little extra motivation to help stick with your fitness goals, filling your instagram feed with gym experts will help give you the kick you need to stay inspired. Here are 8 of the most influential fitness trainers you should be following on Instagram (in no particular order):

1.CharlotteLucyThompson

Charlotte's Instagram is packed full of posts showing her fitness journey and motivating others to get in the gym too. She gives examples of her workouts with videos and tips and tricks to help you become more confident in the gym. Charlotte is a self-employed personal trainer but also works with Hustle which is a brand new fitness class in Norwich that is female only and boxing inspired.

2.Perfitfitness (Jordan Hipperson)

This Instagram will really get you feeling motivated to accomplish your goals in 2020. The page is filled with incredible transformations where people have lost weight and gained muscle by working with Perfitfitness. Perfitfitness offer personal training sessions and fitness classes in Norwich.

3.teddygirlifts

Nikki's instagram is extremely empowering for women. She writes powerful captions alongside her images of her fitness journey. She also posts videos of her form and different workout ideas that you can try in the gym too. Nikki offers online coaching for women that will help build strength, muscle and confidence.

4.Hypertrophyjodo

Jordan offers a different approach to fitness and shows this in his Instagram. He is an evidence based fitness coach and is extremely informative in his posts with how you should perform different exercises in the gym to get the most out of your workout. Jordan is personal trainer and also has workout plans.

5.AmySnellingPT

Amy is personal trainer at Pure Gym Norwich in Castle Quarter. She does classes in the gym and also trains individual people to their specific needs. Her Instagram is filled with motivational quotes to inspire people to be happy in themselves. She offers gym advice and tips which are extremely useful if you are looking to gain more confidence in the gym.

6.JamesAyersPT

James also works in PureGym for Norwich and offers classes and individual personal training. After his classes James will also post the workout onto his Instagram allowing you to try it in the gym when you next go.

7. TaraHallFitness

Tara's Instagram is full of inspiration and she keeps it real. Tara is currently 33 weeks pregnant and is still powering on in the gym, She gives advice by showing her own pregnancy/fitness journey and how to perform exercises safely in the gym. Tara offers online coaching and showcases incredible transformations by her clients.

8.CraigWoolrichPT

Craig can be found teaching classes and providing personal training in The Gym in Norwich. He showcases his clients performance on Instagram allowing his followers to see the correct form and different exercises they can do in the gym.

The fitness trainers included in this article were suggested to us on our Instagram, make sure to follow us here.

Most Read

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Police crack down on ‘appalling’ parking near school

Three Mile Lane, in Costessey where residents have complained about inconsiderate parking around school pick up and drop off times. Picture: Google Maps

Revealed: NDR roundabout accident blackspots

The police and fire service attended 54 crashes on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) since it opened. Picture: Archant

Norfolk duo set for stardom on Couples Come Dine With Me

Debbie and Chris King from Bradwell have tested their culinary credentials by appearing on Channel 4's Couples Come Dine With Me Picture: Debbie King

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Headteacher banned for ignoring child neglect complaints

Alexander Bowles was headteacher at Great Hockham Primary School near Thetford. Photo: Google Streetview

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

All cyclists fined for riding on pavements in Norfolk in a year caught in one town

A total of 23 cyclists have been fined £50 for riding on the pavement in Norfolk over the last three years, 16 of which were in Watton. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Police crack down on ‘appalling’ parking near school

Three Mile Lane, in Costessey where residents have complained about inconsiderate parking around school pick up and drop off times. Picture: Google Maps

Roofer who died in field near Dereham named

Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale

Missing woman died of hypothermia

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

Why have Liverpool fans started talking about City star Cantwell as a transfer target?

Todd Cantwell scored his sixth Premier League goal of the season as Norwich City drew with Crystal Palace Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists