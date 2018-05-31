Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Of Romans, bridges and a cricketing legend - sign reveals village's rich heritage

PUBLISHED: 09:48 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:24 13 February 2020

DR ANDREW TULLETT

Former Norfolk, Middlesex and England cricketer, Peter Parfitt, who was born in Billingford. Photo: Denise Bradley

Former Norfolk, Middlesex and England cricketer, Peter Parfitt, who was born in Billingford. Photo: Denise Bradley

©Archant Photographic 2009

The village sign at Billingford hints a heritage dating back to the Romans. DR ANDREW TULLETT delves into the meaning behind the symbols

The Billingford village sign in the Breckland district of Norfolk. Picture: Dr Andrew TullettThe Billingford village sign in the Breckland district of Norfolk. Picture: Dr Andrew Tullett

There are two Billingford's in Norfolk, one on the B1145 midway between North Elmham and Bawdeswell and the other on the A143 near Scole on the Norfolk-Suffolk border.

Only the former currently has a village sign. It was made by Mr Paul Downs in 2002.

As the latter part of its name suggests, the village was founded near the crossing point of a waterway, the River Wensum, which is depicted on the sign.

The full name translates from Old English as 'the ford of Billa's people'.

Cricketing legend Peter Howard Parfitt (seated) with Fakenham Grammar School first X1, 1950. Mr Parfitt was born in Billingford in Norfolk. Picture: ArchantCricketing legend Peter Howard Parfitt (seated) with Fakenham Grammar School first X1, 1950. Mr Parfitt was born in Billingford in Norfolk. Picture: Archant

A bridge over the River Wensum at Billingford, built in 1949, was one of the first pre-stressed concrete bridges in the country.

The first such bridge opened in Lincolnshire in February 1948. Billingford Bridge, which carried the B1145, was replaced in 1991 after developing cracks, but before the new bridge could be built the old one had to be deconstructed.

At 91-years-old, Mr Bert Pestell, the original site foreman, assisted engineers with details of its construction, and was invited on site when the 32 concrete beams, and the 18 miles of quarter-inch thick wire associated with them, began to be taken apart.

The road was closed for 16 weeks while the work was done.

The Billingford village sign in the Breckland district of Norfolk. Picture: Dr Andrew TullettThe Billingford village sign in the Breckland district of Norfolk. Picture: Dr Andrew Tullett

Much less subtle was the demolition of the original brick-built humped-back bridge which was replaced by the pre-stressed concrete version.

It was blown up, although two attempts at annihilation were required.

The helmet on the village sign represents the Roman settlement that is known to have existed here on the banks of the River Wensum.

The Fen Causeway, an important Roman road, passes through the Parish. Many artefacts have been discovered in and around the site of the Roman town, from pottery and metalwork to a cemetery, field systems and a number of buildings.

Andrew Tullett has photographed every village sign in Norfolk as part of the Signs of a Norfolk Summer project. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017Andrew Tullett has photographed every village sign in Norfolk as part of the Signs of a Norfolk Summer project. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

The Latin phrase 'Prudens qui patiens', which appears a scroll entwined through elaborate foliage, is the motto of Sir Edward Coke (1552 - 1634).

It translates as 'the prudent man is patient'. Sir Edward purchased Beck Hall in Billingford in 1606. The Hall dates from the 1700s.

It was built on the site of a medieval hospice, conceived by William de Beck, with overnight accommodation for 13 travellers.

The Hall was inherited by Sir Edward's descendants, the Earls of Leicester, who were Lords of the Manor here. Beck Hall has been a Grade II listed building since 1951.

This is part of a series about the stories behind Norfolk's town and village signs called 'Norfolk on a Stick'. Image: ANDREW TULLETTThis is part of a series about the stories behind Norfolk's town and village signs called 'Norfolk on a Stick'. Image: ANDREW TULLETT

The cricket bat and stumps celebrate the sporting career of Peter Howard Parfitt, who was born in Billingford on 8 December 1936.

For a period of time Parfitt played for Norwich City reserves, hence the football that also appears on the sign, but he was most successful as a cricketer.

Between 1956 and 1972 he played for Middlesex, acting as captain between 1968 and 1970, having taken over the captaincy from Fred Titmus.

Between 1962 and 1972 he represented England in 37 tests scoring seven centuries.

In 1963 he was profiled as a Wisden Cricketer of the Year.

When Parfitt retired, aged 35, he had scored 26,924 runs in 498 first-class matches, an average of 54 runs per match.

The fact that the tower at St. Peter's Church in Billingford has an octagonal tower is not readily apparent from the representation of it on the village sign.

Even less perceptible is the east window.

A local story describes how the medieval glass from this window found its way to a builder's merchant in Dereham where it was discovered by Robert Barry in the 1880s.

If you want to see the splendour of the glass from St. Peter's east window, the story goes, you must now visit the place where Barry had it installed, St Mary's Church, North Tuddenham, where he was rector.

-Dr Tullett, from Lakenham, researched just about all of Norfolk's 500-plus town and village signs as part of his Signs of a Norfolk Summer project. He now gives presentations on the topic, and anyone looking for a speaker can contact him at signsofanorfolksummer@hotmail.com. For more details of that and Norfolk's other signs, visit the Signs of a Norfolk Summer page on Facebook, or search for "Norfolk on a stick" on www.edp24.co.uk.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Dog owner ordered to remove 15kg of pet’s waste from garden - after claiming it ate council’s warning letters

Avondale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Archant

Staff from three hotels not paid since Christmas launch battle for wages

The three hotels which have closed; Brandon House, Wensum Guest House and the Stracey, all owned by Ken Finneran, inset. Pic: Archant

New primary school will be first of its kind in Norfolk

Artist's impression of the new Wymondham College Prep School. The Sapientia Education Trust, which is sponsoring the school, has had to delay the opening of its boarding provision. Picture: LSI/Morgan Sindall

Man seriously injured after being hit with metal bar in case of mistaken identity

A man was assaulted with metal bar in a case of mistaken identity on York Road in Great Yarmouth on February 5). Picture: Google Maps.

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man seriously injured after being hit with metal bar in case of mistaken identity

A man was assaulted with metal bar in a case of mistaken identity on York Road in Great Yarmouth on February 5). Picture: Google Maps.

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Warning cash for speed cameras to stop NDR rat-runners could disappear

West End in Costessey. Picture: Keith Whitmore

Staff from three hotels not paid since Christmas launch battle for wages

The three hotels which have closed; Brandon House, Wensum Guest House and the Stracey, all owned by Ken Finneran, inset. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus fears prompt village restaurant to close as staff return from Chinese new year trip

The sign in the window at Full River in Acle advising customers the takeaway will be shut until February 26 due to coronavirus fears, as a precaution Picture: Liz Coates
Drive 24