Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Norfolk must promote itself on the back of Norwich City's Premier League return

PUBLISHED: 19:24 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:32 08 August 2019

Nick Conrad

Norwich City's Premier League return will result in a boost for the county, but how much of a boost depends on how Norfolk is promoted, says Nick Conrad Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's Premier League return will result in a boost for the county, but how much of a boost depends on how Norfolk is promoted, says Nick Conrad Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Nick Conrad says Norfolk needs to milk Norwich City's Premier League return and promote itself while the football club is in the spotlight

Here we go!

As the Canaries prepare to start their top-flight campaign in Merseyside, many keen advocates will hope that the club's elevation will boost Norfolk companies. But does rubbing shoulders with the elite mean that we will become a premier city for business? Whilst Daniel Farke shuffles players around the pitch, who is drawing up the tactics ensuring Norfolk can get in on the celebrations.

The global interest in British football is a lucrative market. What is the magic formula to transfer Norwich City's success on the pitch into the boardroom? In a digital age the opportunities are significant, but we must have the right conversation, with the right people, in the right territories. Last week I spoke with a gentleman who used to work with a company trading in China. He claimed local councils underestimated the subtle opportunities that arrive with a club's elevation to the top flight.

As an example: the top search results on Baidu (China's Google) when you type in 'Norfolk' is the Norfolk Police website, closely followed by the county council. It's most unlikely that either of these services will be of interest to Chinese visitors or those wishing to invest in Norfolk. We need a targeted website that introduces visitors to our county, outlining all the amazing opportunities on offer when working, living and visiting Norfolk. Any 'web-gateway' needs to be translated into key world languages and geared up towards the top of major search engines.

You may also want to watch:

Firstly, we need to better understand how this part of the UK is viewed overseas. We appear to outsiders as a geographical gem, albeit with poor infrastructure and transport. I remember a local hotelier in Shanghai asking where in the UK I hailed from. He had spent four years studying in Hertfordshire and knew East Anglia reasonably well. He viewed Norfolk as being 'on the outskirts of London.' That statement might feel rather far-fetched. However, remember the 120 miles that separates our country and county capitals pales in comparison to the seismic gap between major internal Chinese markets. Shanghai and Beijing are separated by nearly 800 miles!

Our proximity to Cambridge and London is majorly beneficial, especially for development in the south of Norfolk. Though many foreign companies would dearly love the weighty tag of being based in the world-renowned city of academia, or the most famous city in the world, many can't actually afford weighty limited real estate. It means companies are scouting out opportunities in nearby towns and cities, with access to the bigger markets. This is where Norwich (forgive the pun) can score!

But to stretch the football analog, who is the agent who is peddling brand Norfolk? We need individuals with dedicated expertise who can attract companies wishing to invest in the UK. We need to identify how we entice these companies into our county, in turn securing jobs and investment. To achieve this, all of Norfolk's collective councils need to work coherently to develop sector strategies, earmarking areas of opportunity and local expertise. Agritech, renewable energy, food and manufacturing are key markets to exploit. We need to think beyond the obvious and immediate bonus that comes with our promotion to the top flight.

Researchers looked at the Welsh team, Swansea City FC, when they won promotion to the top flight. It was estimated that the immediate city economy was boosted by around £46m a season! The majority of the cash injection is attributed to added jobs, away fans spending money and the general boost that a Premier League team brings to a region. But the instant elation felt in South Wales was short lived. Some accused the local authority of not sufficiently planning for using the boost to attract a longer-term interest in the region from overseas.

Frankly I haven't a clue whether the criticism is fair or not, but it made me wonder who is selling our county overseas. Now many of us might argue that the international promotion of the region would have been easier under devolution but that ship has sailed.

Having sat down with Norwich City's chief operating officer this week, I can vouch that the club is moving in the right direction on and off the pitch. Most importantly good luck to my beloved team tonight! On The Ball City… let's just hope those promoting our county have got the right tactics too.

Most Read

Hospital launches biggest expansion since it was built 20 years ago

Artist's impression of the new ward block at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

‘I could cry’ - Houghton Festival cancelled due to bad weather

One of Houghton Festival 's larger stages last year PICTURE: Jake Davis

Jack Wills store reopens hours after bailiffs change locks

The Sheriffs Office has served Jack Wills in Southwold?s High Street with a forfeiture of lease notice. Photo: Contributed.

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New deal signed between two Norfolk business ‘giants’ – Lotus cars and Norwich City

Simon Clare, executive director of global marketing at Lotus at the newly named Norwich City Football Club Lotus Training Centre at Colney, launching the new partnership between the two local giants. Pic:Anthony Thrussell, Archant .

Most Read

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Holiday park unveils £6.5m redevelopment of water complex including state-of-the-art flumes

Double Olympic silver medallist, Jazz Carlin, officially opens the new Shore Water Park at Haven. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘We’re not a guesthouse’ - Man pestered by phone calls for four years from people looking for a room

John Miller's phone number is the same as a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘They’ve won’ - Fisherman quits Norfolk beach over abuse - but does not regret putting fence up

David Chambers. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

City chief delivers his transfer window verdict after quiet deadline day

Daniel Farke is happy with Norwich City's transfer business Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mum-of-four marries in hospital days before dying of cancer

Heather Bellamy married Max Lincoln at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with her children and family present. Picture: Lilly Young

Driver injured after car flips onto roof

The flipped car on Norwich Road, between Smiths Lane and Walnut Grove PICTURE: Contributed

Norfolk must promote itself on the back of Norwich City’s Premier League return

Norwich City's Premier League return will result in a boost for the county, but how much of a boost depends on how Norfolk is promoted, says Nick Conrad Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists