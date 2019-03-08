“We’re spending Mother’s Day together - at work!”

For the past 14 years mother and daughter Gill Cushion and Vicky webb, who both live in Old Catton, near Norwich, have been not just mum and daughter, but colleagues too. They both work in the Marks and Spencer food hall in Norwich city centre.

Gill, 62, has worked for M&S for 18 years and Vicky, now 31, first joined her as a Christmas temp while studying for her A levels.

Now Gill and Vicky work together three days a week – and this Sunday will enjoy a Mothers’ Day lunch together in their break.

And it is not just Vicky’s mum who works at M&S in Norwich. She met her husband, Adam, in the store, when he was also working as a customer assistant - and his mum, Janet, works there too.

In fact Vicky knew her mother-in-law to-be, as a colleague, before she met her husband.

Vicky said: “I absolutely love working alongside my mum and I was actually one of her managers for eight years! My mum and I have very similar skill-sets, so we find ourselves doing the same jobs quite often which is great as we are able to support one another.”

Gill said: “I have been working at M&S Norwich for over 18 years now and was thrilled when Vicky wanted to work here too. It has been so lovely being able to see her grow in confidence and climb up the ladder to management level, I am really proud of her.

“We try to keep our relationship professional, so it is very funny when she is trying to get my attention at work by whispering ‘Mum!’”

Vicky and Adam now have two daughters, aged four and 11 months, and before and after her Mothers’ Day shift with her mum, Vicky will be enjoying spending time with her daughters. “I now have my own two children and I can’t wait to spend Mother’s Day all together as a big family,” she said.