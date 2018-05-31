Bringing your summer holiday to your back garden: 3 reasons to buy a hot tub

Hot tubs can be great social spaces for families. Picture: Hydropool Norfolk Archant

With holidays to far-away hotspots on hold until further notice, there’s never been a better time to enjoy our own outdoor spaces and give them some TLC.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hydropools can be used year-round and come with a range of high-tech features. Picture: Hydropool Norfolk Hydropools can be used year-round and come with a range of high-tech features. Picture: Hydropool Norfolk

Sales of hot tubs have rapidly increased since the start of lockdown, as Britons seek to make the most of the warm weather and create their very own ‘staycation’ sanctuary outside their back door.

“Hot tubs are on everyone’s wish-list this summer,” says Shaun Newson, owner of Hydropool Norfolk. “Demand has rocketed since May, with more people looking to bring that holiday feeling to their gardens during lockdown and spend time together as a family or couple.”

Here, Shaun shares three reasons to buy a hot tub.

Hydropools have wellness programmes with numerous health benefits. Picture: Hydropool Norfolk Hydropools have wellness programmes with numerous health benefits. Picture: Hydropool Norfolk

Create the holiday feeling at home

Imagine sitting back, stretching out and letting the stresses of the day slip away as the pulsating jets and warm water lulls you into relaxation. If your summer holiday has been put on hold this year, having a hot tub in your garden gives you the chance to escape your daily routine for a while and enjoy some much-needed ‘me-time’ - no passport required.

“You can still do all the things you would do on holiday with a hot tub – rest, relax and enjoy the sun – and the best bit is that you can use it year-round. Hydropool is a Canadian hot tub built for their summers and winters,” says Shaun. “You’ve essentially got your own piece of heaven to enjoy whenever you want - plus there are lots of hot tub accessories you can add on, such as audio and entertainment features.”

Though high-end hot tubs don’t come cheap, Shaun says that people are using the money saved from cancelled holidays to treat themselves. “We’ve recently spoken to a couple who were going on a cruise for their 25th wedding anniversary and now they’re using the money to buy a hot tub – which they can enjoy again and again.”

Reconnect with loved ones

We’re all guilty of spending too much time on our phones and tablets – and with life in lockdown blurring the boundaries between work, school and home life, spending quality time with loved ones can easily fall to the bottom of our priority list.

“A hot tub offers the perfect environment to reconnect with our families or partner,” says Shaun. “Many of us finish work or school and go and sit in separate rooms with our phones or laptops. Hot tubs are great for leisure time and bring people back together and talking again.”

Whether you want to rekindle romance with your partner or socialise more with your family, Hydropool Norfolk offers a range of hot tubs to suit your needs, from two-seater models ideal for couples to more popular four-five-seaters and seven-eight-seaters for larger groups and families.

Improve mental and physical heatlh

“It’s not just about sitting in warm water,” says Shaun, “there are endless health benefits of soaking in a hot tub.

“Our manufacturers work with doctors, chiropractors and physiotherapists so that each Hydropool is designed specifically to enhance wellbeing, customising everything from the type and placement of the jets to the ergonomic seating,” he explains.

Hydropool hot tubs come with built-in wellness programmes that use hydro jet therapy to treat a range of health problems, including poor circulation, muscle aches and pains, headaches, injury recovery and insomnia. In turn, this can help to relieve stress and boost overall wellbeing.

Hydropool Norfolk, part of Newson Swimming Pools, provide an extensive range of outdoor hot tubs to suit individual requirements and budgets. The showroom is now open and the team are carrying out installations in line with government guidelines for social distancing.

To find out more, call 01603 417 472 or visit hydropool-norfolk.co.uk.