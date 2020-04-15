24 Norfolk drink producers offering a delivery service

St Giles gin is one of the Norfolk drink producers who can deliver. Picture: Alison Melton Archant

Missing hanging out out at the pub with your friends? These Norfolk breweries, distillers, vineyards and cocktail bars can deliver your favourite tipples for your next big night in on Zoom.

Bullards gin can deliver. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Bullards gin can deliver. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

St Giles Gin

Norwich-based St Giles Gin has created a range of self isolation packs of two bottles of selected gins, plus eight assorted bottles of tonic for £75 (postage and packing free).

Grain brewery is adapting the way it works during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Nick Butcher Grain brewery is adapting the way it works during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Nick Butcher

stgilesgin.com

Harleston Cider Co

Harleston Cider Co is starting a delivery service to the following postcodes: IP20, 21, 22, 23 and NR 15,16 and 35, which is free for orders of cider from the website at or above £25. Any orders below £25 are charged at £5 delivery. Deliveries will be weekly, on a Friday, to a safe place.

They’re also considering opening the cidery for people to collect cider products by arrangement, with a distancing system.

harlestoncider.co.uk

Winbirri vineyard

Winbirri vineyard at Surlingham has stepped up the online ordering side of the business and has removed all shipping costs on the wines available for nationwide delivery.

Winbirri is also currently in the process of linking up with another local business to donate a bulk of its wine to turn into hand sanitiser to donate to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

winbirri.com

Humpty Dumpty Brewery

Humpty Dumpty Brewery’s shop at its Reedham brewery is remaining open from Monday-Saturday 12-5pm as long as it is able or allowed to be or local delivery can be arranged. Bottled beers are from £2 a bottle and draft ale, £2 per pint, is available if people want to bring their own two, four or six pint containers (for example clean milk or fizzy drink bottles). Eight and 17 pint “bag in boxes” are available if pre-ordered. A range of local ciders, gins, wines, preserves and honey, cookies and sauces are available too.

Call the brewery on 01493 701818.

humptydumptybrewery.com

Bullards

Bullards has launched its letterbox friendly Eco Pouch refills for contactless at home gin deliveries as they work towards reducing their carbon emissions and becoming plastic free by 2023.

The pouch is super light weight and made from part recycled food grade plastic and part new food grade plastic. It’s 100% recyclable and letterbox friendly meaning that the flat pack gin can be delivered by Royal Mail staff on their usual rounds and contact free.

There is a freepost label attached to the back of the Eco Pouch and Bullards ask that all empty pouches get posted back to them via any Royal Mail post box (no stamp or envelope required) so that they can then ensure all empty pouches are sent to Terracycle UK to be upcycled.

Gin production has currently stopped at the Bullards distillery as they are making hand sanitiser instead.

bullardsspirits.co.uk

Norfolk Raider Cider

Based at White House Farm in Rackheath on the outskirts of Norwich, Norfolk Raider Cider is now delivering to customers all over Norfolk. They will deliver in the east of the county on Tuesdays, the north on Wednesdays, the south on Thursdays and the west on Fridays. The service is available for any order of over £10 and costs a flat rate of £5. Just select the home delivery option on the website.

norfolkraidercider.co.uk

​

Redwell Brewery

Redwell Brewery in Trowse is doing beer and pizza takeways on Fridays and Saturdays from 4-8pm and beer can be ordered via their website.

redwellbrewing.com

Home Farm Gin

Home Farm Gin at Hethersett is selling gin online crafted in small batches in Matilda the copper still and bottled by hand. Bottles can be sent out by Royal Mail and contactless local deliveries can be arranged.

homefarmgin.co.uk

Grain Brewery

With pubs closed, Grain Brewery at Alburgh near Harleston has a brewery full of beer but no pubs to sell it to, so it has turned it into a beer collection drive-thru.

Drive in at one end, place your order and pay using contactless payment or cash, then drive to the next door to pick up your beer.

Opening times are Thursdays 4-7pm, Fridays 4-7pm and Saturdays noon-4pm.

grainbrewery.co.uk

Flint

Flint vineyard at Earsham is offering free delivery locally and nationwide for all orders over £25, including a new product, the Comfort Case, a mixed case of their best-selling wines. Restrictions permitting, their drive thru service will be open at the weekend, for wine by the bottle or case and their 15-mile Meal Deals, which feature local producers such as Marsh Pig Salami, Baron Bigod cheese from Fen Farm and artisan bread from Hempnall Village Bakery.

flintvineyard.com

Barsham Brewery

Barsham Brewery has launched a home delivery service, with products on offer including local chef Kate Howlett’s Pub in a box – an 8.7 pint mini cask of Norfolk Topper, two sausage rolls, two cheese scones, two slices of stout cake and two Barsham Brewery glasses, for £35 and free delivery.

barshambrewery.co.uk

Wild Knight Distillery

Wild Knight Distillery near Swaffham is offering free country-wide delivery on any of its full sized bottles of its IWSC, Great Taste and World Vodka award winning spirits, including Boadicea Gin, Wild Knight English Vodka, Nelson’s Gold Caramelised Vodka and Wild Knight Espresso Martini.

wildknightdistillery.co.uk

TFW Fine Wines

North Norfolk-based independent wine merchant TFW Fine Wines does doorstep drop offs and takes orders by email at tanjafwright@gmail.com or by phone on 07941 231447.

independentfinewines.co.uk

Sir Toby’s Beers

Sir Toby’s Beers of Norwich Market is offering delivery of their #NorfolkBeerBox around the city and have joined forces with the Norwich branch of Zedify, a zero emissions courier service, which covers postcodes NR1 to NR7. They are also offering two-pint cartons of current keg beers from breweries including Cloudwater and Verdant.

sirtobysbeers.co.uk

Red Lion Swaffham

The Red Lion in Swaffham Market Place offers a click and collect service for draught beer and meals. See their Facebook page for details.

facebook.com/redlion.swaffham.3

Belgian Monk

The Belgian Monk in Norwich can arrange home beer deliveries. Phone 07501 504848 for details.

thebelgianmonk.com

Walnut Tree Distillery

Lyng-based Walnut Tree Distillery has an online shop and delivers, usually by courier.

walnuttreedistillery.co.uk

Panther Brewery

Panther Brewery’s shop at Unit 1, Collers Way Industrial Estate, off Wood Dalling Road, Reepham, is still open. They are also offering a home delivery service and all their locally brewed beers are available in cases of 12

bottles for £30.

Orders can be placed by calling 01603 871163 or by emailing martin@pantherbrewery.co.uk. Payments can be taken over the telephone and deliveries can be left in a safe place upon request.

pantherbrewery.co.uk

Sandringham Apple Juice

Cider made with Sandringham apples is available for delivery in 500ml or 750ml bottles or a three, 10 or 20 litre bag in box. Email info@sandringhamapplejuice.co.uk or phone 07810 310757 for more information.

sandringhamapplejuice.co.uk

Sunfire Spirits

Mid Norfolk-based distillery Sunfire Spirits is offering free delivery and is giving away a 100ml bottle of hand sanitiser with every order over £20. There is 10% off any order for NHS staff.

sunfirespirits.co.uk/shop

Chet and Waveney Valley Vineyard

Chet and Waveney Valley Vineyard in Bergh Apton (near Thurton) near the A146 between Norwich and Beccles is offering free delivery locally and nationwide for all orders over £50, including a mixed case of their best-selling wines – both sparkling and still rosé. They offer a drive through collection service for customers that order in advance on line at chetvineyard.co.uk/wines for wines by the bottle or case and free delivery UK wide for orders of 6 bottles or more.

chetvineyard.co.uk

Wild Craft Brewery

Buxton-based Wild Craft Brewery, which focuses on foraged ingredients and flavours, is now be doing doorstep deliveries and has dropped delivery charges for orders over £30.

wildcraftbrewery.co.uk

All Day Brewing Company

The All Day Brewing Company is operating a Drive Up and Take Away service from its premises at Salle, from Tuesday-Saturday, 3-7pm.

Phone on 01603 327656 to check their availability and to place your order and when you arrive stay in your car and your beer will be brought to you. Payment is contactless only. Bottles of their barrel aged beers are also available through their webshop.

www.alldaybrewing.co.uk

Door Eighteen

A selection of Door Eighteen in Norwich’s favourite cocktails are now available bottled for delivery. Choose from Tobacco Old Fashioned, Negroni, Tommy’s Margarita and their biggest selling tiki cocktail, Pineapple Express.

theginacademy.co.uk

This list was correct at time of publication – if anything has changed, please let us know via the email address above.