Tasty Christmas treats and tipples

Christmas pudding brownies by Deerly Beloved Archant

Forget the turkey and stuffing, at Christmas it's all about the cake - and what to drink with it!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Woodforde's Tinsel Toes Woodforde's Tinsel Toes

My Nana made the best ever Christmas cake, tailored to our family's tastes with no nuts, no dried fruit and icing which didn't set rock hard. The best drink with it was a decent cup of builder's tea.

But everyone's different. Here are some ideas to get your festive tastebuds tingling.

Tasty tipple

The Give It Some Beans' Around The World three-bean blend is ideal to drink with Yule Logs, mince pies or traditional Christmas cake Picture: Matthew Jessop The Give It Some Beans' Around The World three-bean blend is ideal to drink with Yule Logs, mince pies or traditional Christmas cake Picture: Matthew Jessop

Woodforde's festive brew Tinsel Toes has rich and spicy fruit flavours - a great accompaniment to a mince pie and brandy cream.

www.woodfordes.com

Vegan treats

Time for Tea hamper from Bakers and Larners Time for Tea hamper from Bakers and Larners

Enjoy festive vegan treats such as Christmas pudding brownies, Yule cupcakes, and orange and almond Christmas wreath from Deerly Beloved Bakery.

www.deerlybelovedbakery.com

Coffee lovers

Poppyseed Bakery'’s sweet miso tarts Poppyseed Bakery'’s sweet miso tarts

Norfolk's Give It Some Beans Around the World in a Cup (Dark Roast) (4/5) is a three-bean blend coffee ideal with festive treats and cakes.

www.giveitsomebeans.co.uk

Hamper heaven

Posh Pop from Breckland Orchard Picture: Emma Kindred/ @eightyone Posh Pop from Breckland Orchard Picture: Emma Kindred/ @eightyone

The Time for Tea Christmas Hamper from Bakers and Larners of Holt includes sweet treats as well as various teas and coffee.

www.bakersandlarners.co.uk

Something sparkling

Cakes from Norfolk Rose Cakes can be made to order and personalised to your taste Cakes from Norfolk Rose Cakes can be made to order and personalised to your taste

Chet and Waveney Vineyard's award-winning Horatio Sparkling Rosé is ideal to sup with Christmas cake. This English sparkling wine is made from grapes grown on the vineyard in Bergh Apton.

www.chetvineyard.co.uk

Beautiful bakes

Macarons and More festive macarons Picture: Georgie Oatley Macarons and More festive macarons Picture: Georgie Oatley

Tuck into super indulgent pistachio, cardamom and rose water bakes and sweet miso tarts, baked by Julie Philpot of Norfolk's Poppyseed Baking and available at Black Apollo coffee shop in Holt. Or try deep-filled mince pies at Moulton St Mary nurseries.

Soft drink for grown-ups

If you fancy a non-alcoholic cold drink, try one from the Breckland Orchard range, such as strawberry and rhubarb. Available at farm shops, cafes, delis, coffee shops and fine food halls.

Some of the range of gins from St Giles Some of the range of gins from St Giles

www.brecklandorchard.co.uk

Rich and delicious

Sara Rose at Norfolk Rose Cakes in South Creake makes cakes to order. Rich fruit Christmas cakes can be any size and made to suit individual tastes.

Doyle-icious 8" Christmas cakes with decoration Doyle-icious 8" Christmas cakes with decoration

www.facebook.com/norfolkrosecakes

Moreish macarons

A box of six Festive Macarons costs £8.95 and includes old favourites such as sloe gin and mince pie, as well as several new flavours for 2019 from Norwich-based Macarons and More.

www.macaronsandmore.com

Gintastic

The new St. Giles Distillery limited edition gin is so new it hadn't been photographed when we went to print. Spiced Orange and Cranberry, it's described as 'Christmas in a glass' with a light fusion of orange and cranberry and a wonderfully warm finish.

www.stgilesgin.com

Novelty fun

If you want a novelty cake, look no further than Norfolk baker Sarah at Doyle-licious. Fruit cakes are decorated with marzipan and icing, bursting with 3lbs of fruit, and nursed with brandy over the weeks and months leading to Christmas. She also makes Christmas tree cupcakes and Christmas-themed sponge cakes.

You may also want to watch:

www.doyle-iciouscakes.co.uk