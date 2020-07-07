Does your business go the extra mile to deliver an excellent service?

The Norfolk Business Awards are now open for entries! Jonathan Denby, head of corporate affairs at Greater Anglia, which sponsors the Customer Care award, tells us more about the importance of customer service.

Why have you chosen to support the Norfolk Business Awards?

Excellent customer service is integral to the success of any business.

Greater Anglia is no exception, which is why we have prioritised raising customer service standards throughout the eight years we have operated rail services in East Anglia.

It’s also evident in the plans, commitments and upgrades throughout our franchise – including the new trains we are currently bringing into service.

Jonathan Denby, head of corporate affairs at Greater Anglia Picture: Bill Smith Jonathan Denby, head of corporate affairs at Greater Anglia Picture: Bill Smith

We are therefore proud to be sponsoring the Customer Care award, which celebrates the best of customer service across Norfolk businesses, as well as highlighting best practice.

Why is a customer service strategy integral to the success of any business?

An effective customer service strategy and the excellence of employees, delivering great service, day in, day out, is an attribute that marks out the best businesses.

It enables companies to attract customers and retain them, thereby enabling the business to grow and succeed.

It’s something that stands Norfolk in good stead and will mark out the best companies in this year’s Customer Care award.

What role does staff development and training play in delivering great customer care?

An engaged, effective and empowered workforce is crucial to delivering great customer care.

The effective development and training of teams across a business is vital in enabling them to be confident and committed in providing an excellent service on a consistent basis.

What will you be looking for in the winner of your category?

In deciding on a winner, the judges will be looking for an organisation that’s consistently achieved high customer satisfaction, has customer focus at the heart of everything it does, whose company strategy and processes target high customer service standards, has delivered initiatives and innovations to improve customer service, and regularly goes the extra mile to deliver an excellent service.

What advice would you give those who are considering entering?

If your organisation has made real, tangible improvements for its customers and has customer service at its heart, it’s worth thinking about entering.

Judges can only evaluate what’s contained in the entry, so submissions should provide clear evidence of how the organisation has met all the award category criteria, with information to demonstrate achievement in all the key areas of customer satisfaction, customer-focused initiatives, a customer-focused culture, going the extra mile, employee development and customer innovation.

CUSTOMER CARE AWARD CRITERIA

Judges will be looking for entries from businesses which show a clear focus on their customers’ needs, examples of customer-driven initiatives designed to raise service standards, and evidence of increased customer satisfaction.

Submissions should also illustrate how employees are consistently doing their best for customers and seeking to continuously improve their performance.

From product development to service delivery to the handling of service problems, every aspect of the customer experience drives customer loyalty and better commercial performance, so entries should outline the business’ overall customer service strategy.

The finalists will be those businesses which demonstrate how they exemplify outstanding customer service, consistently delivered at the highest level, by a customer focused individual or team.

To enter the Norfolk Business Awards click here.