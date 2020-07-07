Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Does your business go the extra mile to deliver an excellent service?

PUBLISHED: 12:17 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:17 07 July 2020

The new Greater Anglia trains are just one example of its drive to deliver excellent customer service Picture: Greater Anglia

The new Greater Anglia trains are just one example of its drive to deliver excellent customer service Picture: Greater Anglia

Archant

The Norfolk Business Awards are now open for entries! Jonathan Denby, head of corporate affairs at Greater Anglia, which sponsors the Customer Care award, tells us more about the importance of customer service.

Why have you chosen to support the Norfolk Business Awards?

Excellent customer service is integral to the success of any business.

Greater Anglia is no exception, which is why we have prioritised raising customer service standards throughout the eight years we have operated rail services in East Anglia.

It’s also evident in the plans, commitments and upgrades throughout our franchise – including the new trains we are currently bringing into service.  

Jonathan Denby, head of corporate affairs at Greater Anglia Picture: Bill SmithJonathan Denby, head of corporate affairs at Greater Anglia Picture: Bill Smith

We are therefore proud to be sponsoring the Customer Care award, which celebrates the best of customer service across Norfolk businesses, as well as highlighting best practice.

Why is a customer service strategy integral to the success of any business?

An effective customer service strategy and the excellence of employees, delivering great service, day in, day out, is an attribute that marks out the best businesses.

It enables companies to attract customers and retain them, thereby enabling the business to grow and succeed.

It’s something that stands Norfolk in good stead and will mark out the best companies in this year’s Customer Care award.

What role does staff development and training play in delivering great customer care?

An engaged, effective and empowered workforce is crucial to delivering great customer care.

The effective development and training of teams across a business is vital in enabling them to be confident and committed in providing an excellent service on a consistent basis.

What will you be looking for in the winner of your category?

In deciding on a winner, the judges will be looking for an organisation that’s consistently achieved high customer satisfaction, has customer focus at the heart of everything it does, whose company strategy and processes target high customer service standards, has delivered initiatives and innovations to improve customer service, and regularly goes the extra mile to deliver an excellent service.

What advice would you give those who are considering entering?

If your organisation has made real, tangible improvements for its customers and has customer service at its heart, it’s worth thinking about entering.

Judges can only evaluate what’s contained in the entry, so submissions should provide clear evidence of how the organisation has met all the award category criteria, with information to demonstrate achievement in all the key areas of customer satisfaction, customer-focused initiatives, a customer-focused culture, going the extra mile, employee development and customer innovation.

CUSTOMER CARE AWARD CRITERIA

Judges will be looking for entries from businesses which show a clear focus on their customers’ needs, examples of customer-driven initiatives designed to raise service standards, and evidence of increased customer satisfaction.

Submissions should also illustrate how employees are consistently doing their best for customers and seeking to continuously improve their performance.

From product development to service delivery to the handling of service problems, every aspect of the customer experience drives customer loyalty and better commercial performance, so entries should outline the business’ overall customer service strategy.

The finalists will be those businesses which demonstrate how they exemplify outstanding customer service, consistently delivered at the highest level, by a customer focused individual or team.

To enter the Norfolk Business Awards click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norfolk residents warned they may see ‘brown, orange or yellow’ tap water

Anglian Water warned that people may be experiencing discoloured water on Tuesday. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Norwich restaurant to sever ties with Deliveroo over claims of delays and dropped food

Gonzo's Tea Room in London Street, Norwich. Pic: Archant

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Most Read

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Queen Victoria cruise ship anchored off east coast

The Queen Victoria, a cruise ship operated by Cunard Line, docked off Lowestoft on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Mick Howes.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sex offender dies in prison from cancer

Convicted sex offender Roger Haynes who died on November 24, 2019 at Norwich Prison from cancer Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk residents warned they may see ‘brown, orange or yellow’ tap water

Anglian Water warned that people may be experiencing discoloured water on Tuesday. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

City road closed after crash involving cyclist

Riverside Road in Norwich has been shut by the police. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Players face 50pc wage cuts if City’s relegation is confirmed - report

Norwich City's players are on the verge of a Championship return Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Don’t let coronavirus stop cancer check, urges new dad fighting leukaemia

James Barham is undergoing chemotherapy at the NNUH after being diagnosed with an aggresive form of leukemia. Photo: James Barham