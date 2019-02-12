Search

Reader letter: As healthcare professionals we are distraught about Brexit’s impact on the NHS

PUBLISHED: 10:41 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 22 February 2019

Brexit. Picture: Getty Images

Brexit. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

As doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals from the East of England, we see the damage Brexit is already inflicting on our treasured National Health Service. Make no mistake about it. Brexit is costing us lives.

No one voted to leave the NHS overstretched and underfunded. We were promised an extra £350 million a week. But today, our NHS is facing a nightmare.

The loss of thousands of European staff has led to crippling staff shortages. In the East of England alone, over 20,000 doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals have come from the EU, according to data unearthed by Best for Britain and Tech for UK. EU staff make an invaluable contribution to our hospitals, helping provide the highest standard of care.

So let’s be clear when we talk about EU staff leaving our hospitals. We are not just losing trusted colleagues. We are losing our friends.

We know government’s Brexit deal would be terrible for Britain and for patients’ health. It would mean giving up access to nuclear isotopes for cancer treatment by leaving Euratom. And a “no deal” would be even worse. Instead of focusing on patient care, the NHS is having to stockpile medicines and even body bags.

It is outrageous that the Government is still toying with a cliff-edge Brexit.

That’s why we absolutely cannot allow Brexit to cause more damage than it already has. We will make our voices heard, and to stop the Government from running our world-class NHS into the ground.

That’s why we, the undersigned, urge our MPs to stop this harmful Brexit.

Yours sincerely,

Steven Martin, Doctor from Bury St. Edmunds (IP28 6XF)

Mark Aveline, Doctor from Broadland (GL54 4NS)

David Kinnaird, Doctor from South Norfolk (NR9 3JE)

Josep Duato Botam, Doctor from Great Yarmouth (NR30 2PA)

Lesley Grahame, Nurse from Norwich South (NR1 1JW)

Norma Frye, Healthcare worker South Norfolk (NR4 6UJ)

Peter Atkins, Healthcare worker from South Suffolk (IP7 6QZ)

Mark Kiley, Healthcare worker from Broadland (NR10 4NF)

