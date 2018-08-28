Search

Reader letter: No anonymity for hunt protesters

PUBLISHED: 11:44 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:44 31 December 2018

Helen Sida, Bramble Cottage, Denton.

The annual Boxing Day hunt in Bungay by the Waveney Harriers where thousands of people lined the streets with a few peaceful anti hunt demonstrators. Picture: Andrew Atterwill

I have been a hunt follower for over 50 years. I feel it is very important that the anti-hunt protesters on Boxing Day have as much right to have their say as the followers of the hounds. Although a complete irritation to the followers of hunting within the law, the protesters in Bungay were open in their identity and willing to have their names known. This is as it should be.  However, some followers of hounds suffer from violent, cruel and often masked protesters.

MORE: Crowds and protesters clash at controversial Boxing Day hunt While protesters are open in their identity I will defend their freedom of speech. I remind them, however, that it was Tony Blair’s Labour government that banned legal freedom of speech protests in London during the visit of the Chinese leaders – not a Conservative leader.

