Search

Advanced search

On the ninth day of Christmas...

PUBLISHED: 00:06 03 January 2019

Four cygnets (these ones from the Russian State Ballet of Siberia 2016) production of Swan Lake plus five more dancers turned up on Day 10. Picture: Russian State Ballet of Siberia

Four cygnets (these ones from the Russian State Ballet of Siberia 2016) production of Swan Lake plus five more dancers turned up on Day 10. Picture: Russian State Ballet of Siberia

Archant

... my true love sent to me, nine ladies dancing and then the peers leapt in.

The House of Lords during the State Opening of Parliament in Westminster. Ten of the Lords turned up at the Loved One's home on the 10th day of Christmas. Picture:. PRESS ASSOCIATIONThe House of Lords during the State Opening of Parliament in Westminster. Ten of the Lords turned up at the Loved One's home on the 10th day of Christmas. Picture:. PRESS ASSOCIATION

The only good thing about day nine was that it wouldn’t be long until Tweflth Night and the unsolicited Christmas gifting would have to end. This is what the beloved was thinking while having a morning cup of coffee. Then the opening strains of Act III of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake wafted through the air and nine members of the corps de ballet, on point, performing a tightly choreographed routine on the front path. All were in tutus and slightly blue from the cold. The Loved One opened the front door and ushered them into the sitting room where they formed a tableau on the Ikea mat.

“I’ll make cocoa,” said Loved One. No one wants to see a ballerina die of hyperthermia in the front garden. After a warming drink, the dancers put their cardigans on and they played charades for an hour or two until a stretch limo arrived to take them back to the Opera House.

“Come and see the show,” they urged Loved One, who would have gone but there was the days’ contingent of winged creatures to deal with; variously donate to wildfowl sanctuaries, release into the wild, feed and... er, pluck for supper.

Day 10 dawned bright and frosty. Loved One had slept well and was up early to get ready for the squawking, flapping, swimming, laying, milking, pas de chats and what ever was due to arrive next.

No real pattern had emerged. Even the Bletchley code crackers would be hard-pressed to predict what might appear on the doorstep today. And when 12 peers of the realm scissor-jumped and Fosbury flopped over the 18-inch privet hedge, she was astonished. With an average age of 69, the House of Lords is probably not the ideal place to locate expert at leaping and, indeed, when one of the younger barons Fosbury Flopped into the hydrangea, the Loved One was forced to go outside and halt proceedings.

“Enough!”

“Thought you were never going to stop us,” said one old boy. “I had a hip replacement in the summer and I’m not as nimble as when I was in my seventies.”

Baroness Bakewell (Joan) accepted the offer of a sticking plaster after the hedge scratched her arm.

It turned out the Lords had been selected at random but tomorrow, some of the bishops, with the busy Christmas period over, had volunteered to do the leaping.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Most Read

Man recovering after fire at Kilburn hostel

Hostels on Priory Park Road, in Kilburn. Picture: Google Maps

Championship: Aston Villa 2 QPR 2

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police appeal after two men stabbed by a group in Harlesden

#includeImage($article, 225)

The Good Ship: Brent Council passes application to build flats above popular former live music venue, igniting fears for its future

#includeImage($article, 225)

Northwick Park Hospital team fulfil dying man’s wish to visit the seaside

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Travellers move onto council-owned park and ride site

Travellers at the Postwick Park and Ride site. Picture: Archant

King’s Lynn Town sign ex-Ipswich Town central defender

New King's Lynn Town signing Joe Robinson Picture: KLTFC

Man left with serious facial injuries and broken eye socket after brawl outside pub

The assault happened at the back of The Five Bells pub in Brandon. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Council reverses planning decision after objector threatened judicial review over hedge

Breckland Council reversed a planning decision after an objector threatened a judicial review over a protected hedge in Beeston. Photo: Graham Corney

Finance boss who stole £1.1m to fund online gambling addiction jailed for four years

Steven Girling from Costessey was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists