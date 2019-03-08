Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Why is it only emergency workers who are getting cheap chips?

PUBLISHED: 12:27 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:27 10 May 2019

Nick Conrad

Nick Conrad says it's nice to give our emergency heroes a cheaper cod and chips, but there are other workers who should be included in offers like this

Nick Conrad says it's nice to give our emergency heroes a cheaper cod and chips, but there are other workers who should be included in offers like this

Archant

Nick Conrad says special offers on fish and chips for emergency workers are all very well but who can which jobs are more valuable than others?

I keep seeing posters like this being displayed in restaurants and takeaways across Norfolk. I should imagine the offer on this advert would be warmly applauded by the vast majority of you - however, I've recently found myself questioning whether it was fair to offer a discount purely based on the job an individual does? This offer promotes a price reduction of 10% for customers who work for the NHS or the emergency services. I'm the first person to highlight the amazing work they do. However, I feel uncomfortable with the concept of a 'vocational hierarchy.' I really can't accept that one job is more important than another. We need a diverse skill base to push our economy and society forward.

Actually, this cut price takeaway supper is just the tip of the iceberg. If you work for the emergency services, you can expect prices to drop left right and centre. From coffee to clothes to yoga classes, workers can expect to pay less when signed up to certain discount cards. In doing this, businesses are either inadvertently or directly declaring that they see NHS workers, police or fire service as individuals that deserve heightened gratitude. It is brilliant that we highlight the outstanding work in these sectors. However, will incumbents of other vital vocations feel aggrieved?

You may also want to watch:

As many of you know I'm a passionate and active supporter for our wonderful police, paramedics and fire service. No doubt the excellent work they do justifies a few pounds off their battered cod. But what about our social workers, teachers or business owners and private sector employees who are absolutely essential and of equal value? They too will face stresses and strains and deserve recognition. Without all factions of society Britain would grind to a halt.

In an age of equality, I find it rather bizarre that we openly trumpet one job over another. The emergency services rightly command respect and appreciation. This 'glow' is not universally enjoyed by others in less fashionable jobs. From our amazing care workforce to our sewage engineers, who literally save us all from a terrible fate, it is so easy to make the case for each sector and their indisputable value to the community. Maybe business owners who contribute so much to the treasury, yet take home a lot less than perceived, should be rewarded too. Any debate about which workers deserve certain benefits has the potential to be divisive. I'm confident in my belief that each and every one of the vocations listed above would suffer from the loss of the other.

Maybe this scheme could be adapted to include more vocations. Although this offer elicits unease within, I'd support our vital emergency service workers continuing to enjoy these kinds of perks. I'd just ask those orchestrating and running these schemes to consider a broader workforce.

Often facing the prospect of grabbing a quick bite where they can and having to adapt meal times around work, no doubt  these kinds of incentives help.  But we should remember that many employees working for our core services enjoy in-work benefits which many others  (like carers) could only dream of.Where possible, it would be nice  to see these positive initiatives widened to be reflective of the broad range of work which ensures Britain continues to prosper and grow.

Most Read

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Comedian Freddie Starr has died

Freddie Starr has died at the of 76, according to reports. Starr, a household name who rose to fame in the 1970s, was found dead at his home in Spain. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Woman in her 70s has died after colliding into tree in one-vehicle crash

A woman in her 70s has died following a crash in Downham Road, Ely. Picture: SUPPLIED

Inspectors give second improvement warning to £21,000-a-year school

Philip Hinchliffe, headteacher at Include Schools Norfolk, with Norwich North MP Chloe Smith on a visit to the school's Norwich site in 2018. The school has received its second

Travellers set up at Park and Ride site

Travellers have parked in the car park at Thickthorn Park and Ride off the A11 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich woman died from painkiller overdose at NNUH, inquest hears

Louise Buckenham died from drug toxicity, including nefopam, at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH). Photo: NICK BUTCHER

Fashion retailer with stores across Norfolk collapses into administration

Women's fashion retailer Select has gone into administration. Photo: David Peace/Wikimedia

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Gypsy couple facing enforcement action for second time

Caravans on a site near the airport off Holt Road Copyright: Archant 2019

Tesco and Asda recall cereal bars due to salmonella fears

Tesco and Asda have recalled cereal bars due to salmonella fears. Picture Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists