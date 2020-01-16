Proudly Norfolk reveals three new sponsors for 2020

Proudly Norfolk has revealed three new sponsors for 2020. Pictured at Woodfordes Brewery are: Dan Lacey and Jack De Campos (The Norfolk Hub), Jane Shuttler (Proudly Norfolk) Matt Frost and Jenni van Ree (Norfolk Cottages), Sarah Daniels (Proudly Norfolk) and James Armitage (Woodfordes Brewery). Picture: Proudly Norfolk Archant

New joint headline sponsors The Norfolk Hub, Norfolk Cottages and Woodfordes Brewery are joining forces with Proudly Norfolk to celebrate the county's diverse food and drink industry.

Proudly Norfolk is starting 2020 by announcing three new joint headline sponsors.

The not-for-profit organisation dedicated to celebrating Norfolk's diverse food and drink industry reveals today that The Norfolk Hub, Norfolk Cottages and Woodfordes Brewery are joining forces with the organisation.

Proudly Norfolk chair, Sarah Daniels, says the new trio of sponsors will further assist in building the brand, and the great work it does across the county and beyond.

Sarah says: "We owe a special mention of thanks and gratitude to our former headline sponsor for many years, Adnams. They have been incredible supporters and partners to the organisation over the last seven years and so much has developed and changed over that time. We are extremely grateful for their support."

Sarah continues: "We enter 2020 in great shape to further raise the profile of Proudly Norfolk, both inside the county and further afield through our small and dedicated team of volunteers, plus our ever growing family of members from across the county.

"The three new businesses joining as joint headline sponsors add significant value and expertise and, most importantly, share our ethos to help celebrate and promote this wonderful county and the incredible food and drink offering Norfolk has to offer to both locals and visitors alike all year round."

Proudly Norfolk is planning two big events in 2020: a food and drink festival in Norwich in April at the Forum, and for the second year, a Christmas fair at the Assembly House in Norwich in November.

Sarah goes on to say: "Having three new headline sponsors aligned to the vision of our organisation for 2020 is really exciting."

Dan Lacey, owner-operator of The Norfolk Hub, says: "Proudly Norfolk is all about celebrating diverse and amazing local food and drink - that links in very closely with what we do. We're proud to work with 16 very different and unique local brands and we are pleased for those to be celebrated by us and Proudly Norfolk."

Matt Frost, general manager of Norfolk Cottages, says: "We've had a great relationship with Proudly Norfolk over the last few years. The opportunity to become a headline sponsor allows us to work closely with local producers and companies who value everything our beautiful county offers. Our goal as a business is to bring guests to Norfolk, and now we are able to work with similarly minded people and companies to showcase their products."

James Armitage, commercial director at Woodfordes Brewery, says: "First and foremost we are proud to originate and be based in Norfolk. The vision of Woodfordes and the values of Proudly Norfolk tie in perfectly: we want to ensure as many beer drinkers as possible enjoy great tasting Norfolk beer. We hope to work with other Proudly Norfolk members to promote Norfolk food and drink."

Keep up to date with events and member events throughout the year via the website proudlynorfolk.co.uk.