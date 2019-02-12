Coming soon to a shelf near you - Crush’s egg-free Caesar dressing, and Bakewell Tart Granola!

Crush makes a range of rapeseed oil-based products including dressings Picture: Crush Foods Archant

East Anglian rapeseed oil producer adding exciting new products in 2019.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crush Foods has come a long way since its inception in 2011. Founder Stephen Newham had no idea, when he started out, that he’d go from producing cold-pressed extra virgin rapeseed oil, to conjuring up a range of dressings, dips and even cereals for the delight of the local foodie audience.

Based at Salle Farms, which has also invested in the business, Crush (noted for its elegant – and reusable – glass packaging and bright labelling) is increasing its product range this year, bringing easy-to-use, and incredibly tasty, new items to the shelves of Norfolk and beyond.

To the array of infused oils (including garlic, and garlic, ginger and lemongrass) comes Peri Peri. Just grab some chicken thighs, white fish, tofu or even, interestingly, halloumi, lightly toss in the oil, grill and you’ve got the start of a great salad.

To the dressing range (which currently includes a creamy lemon, honey and mustard, and soy, ginger and chilli) Stephen has added an egg-free Caesar dressing and a hot and smoky Cajun dressing, both of which should hit the shops just in time for the first hint of summer.

Again, effortlessly versatile, the Caesar dressing is all you need to bring a piquant, almost umami note to any seasonal leaves. While the Cajun dressing can add a whole new dimension to cooked rice, and form the basis of a jambalaya, or perhaps a layered New Orleans-style muffaletta sandwich.

But perhaps the thing Stephen’s most excited about is the granola. “We’re waiting for samples as we speak,” he says. “We’ve been doing these for maybe three years, but we didn’t want to go crazy with them, we wanted to see what happened. Now we’ve launched them into Ocado, independent shops, and several East of England Co-op stores and we’ve noticed they’ve really got some traction.”

The granola packaging is being redeveloped this year to be fully biodegradable, and Stephen said they’re looking at a stand-alone range of granola, likely with a British theme. Think Cherry Bakewell, Summer Fruits and Christmassy flavours. “It’s going to be British, but quite fun,” he laughs.

Look out for the Proudly Norfolk member’s new products on sale near you soon.

Stephen’s lowdown on Crush

1. We work as a partnership with growers and our USP is we use a single variety of rapeseed, which is a trade secret. We’ve always been told our flavour profile is superior and we believe that’s down to the variety which we treat almost list a grape – from the right soil, to the right growing conditions.

2. Crush oil is smoother, a bit nutty and light.

3. We have three growers spread across Norfolk to avoid any loss of seeds and last year I think we harvested about 280 tonnes.

4. Our oil has less than half the saturated fat of olive oil and 10 times the Omega 3.

5. Rapeseed oil has a higher burning point so you can use it for roasting and stir frying.

6. We cold press our oil with no chemicals. Nothing is added or taken away and it’s not bleached like some commercial oils.