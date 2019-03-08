Joy for six Norfolk restaurants as new AA guide list announced

Six Norfolk eateries have made it onto a prestigious list of best restaurants - making it one of the best-performing counties in the UK.

The AA has released its Restaurant Guide 2020, which includes 140 new entries, all ranked on a one-to-five rosette scale.

The new Norfolk entries are Socius and North Street Bistro in Burnham Market, Farmyard in Norwich and Reepham's Dial House, which were each awarded two rosettes.

Also added to the guide are the Mulberry in Thetford, which was given one rosette, and the Kings Arms in Fleggburgh with two.

Norfolk has more new entries than any other region except for London with 27, Devon with nine and North Yorkshire with seven, and on a par with Cornwall and Worcestershire, which also had six additions.

The Dial House and Farmyard are both owned and operated by Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones.

Mr Jones said they were delighted about both their ventures making it into the guide, and added that the Dial House was also awarded five silver stars by the AA for its accommodation.

He said: "We're really pleased about it. It's been an all-round great year for us with the AA.

"We get good feedback. There are online forums like TripAdvisor which people can use as a bit of a stick to beat you with, but when something with the clout and reputation of the AA says you are doing a good job, you're really pleased about it."

The pair launched Farmyard in January 2017 and took over the Dial House in May last year.

Suffolk has three new entries - The Still Room Restaurant in Southwold with two rosettes, and the Great House in Lavenham with two.

Among the many Norfolk and Suffolk eateries already on the list include Morston Hall in Blakeney, which has four rosettes, Roger Hickman's Restaurant in Norwich and Bildeston Crown in Ipswich, which each have three.

Also with three rosettes are Benedicts in Norwich, Titchwell Manor Hotel, the Neptune Restaurant with Rooms in Hunstanton and Tuddenham Mill in Newmarket.

The AA has been awarding rosettes to restaurants since 1956, with the top award of five rosettes being introduced in 1991.

