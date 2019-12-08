Search

Reader Letter: Should heads roll over NDR?

PUBLISHED: 12:07 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 08 December 2019

This reader thinks there are issues surrounding the NDR in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

This reader thinks there needs to be a reality check for the council over the NDR.

So no independent investigation into the NDR, a road which according to Mr Wilby is working well?

He obviously doesn't drive towards Wroxham around 5pm.

So this means that those responsible (sorry I mean involved) will retain their salaries and their handsome pensions.

We must not forget that this road is not yet finished, many more millions are still needed to join it up with the A47 and now they're going for a hat-trick. Let's see how many millions can be wasted on a river crossing.

If this had been done on behalf of a private company heads would have rolled, but it's not their money - it's us the humble taxpayer).

A reality check for this council is long overdue. The warnings were there when they announced hundreds of thousands of pounds were spent on consultants to instruct their senior staff how to do their jobs.

Please save our money and get Basil Fawlty to take charge.

