Reader letter: Beware of parking firms trying to obtain money by intimidation

PUBLISHED: 10:51 20 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 20 October 2019

Sentinel House car park in Norwich is managed by NPE (Picture: David Hannant)

Private parking company National Parking Enforcement (NPE) continues to rile the people of Norfolk and Waveney.

I was interested to read of Daniel King's experiences with National Parking Enforcement.

I too received a parking charge notice from NPE having stopped, for all of three minutes, while my wife used a nearby cash dispenser, on the service road behind the shops at St Augustine's Gate in Norwich - even though their own photographic 'evidence' showed my car outside the area indicated on site as being subject to parking restrictions.

It appears these people make a habit of attempting to obtain money by intimidation - spurious, apparently 'official' demands for money, increasing amounts 'owed' if payment is not made on time, letters from debt collectors, the threat of court action etc - in the belief that victims will either be frightened into paying, or will 'cough up' just to get them off their backs.

Other drivers beware! And owners of adjacent businesses, who presumably pay fees to NPE for their 'management services' take note that NPE are actually doing them a disservice, in the pursuance of this nasty practice.

