Murder Trial Live returning to Norwich

Murder Trial Live is returning to Norwich in February 2020. Picture: Courtesy of ITAE group ITAE group

The immersive show, inspired by the Netflix documentary Making a Murderer, will be at the Holiday Inn Norwich North on February 28 and 29.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Have you ever wondered what it's like to sit on a jury? Or to assess the evidence and convict a murderer? Now's your chance as Murder Trial Live, as featured on the BBC's series Dragons' Den, returns to Norwich with a brand new case to put before potential jurors.

Working with a team of leading criminal barristers, Murder Trial Live at the Holiday Inn Norwich North on February 28 and 29 will stage a completely accurate murder trial and the diners will be the jury.

Ashleigh Barrow-Moore will be leading the case for the prosecution with Jamie Kinderwell defending.

In the scenario, on Boxing Day in 1993, two brothers, 14-year-old Daniel and 13-year-old Steven Brewer, went out to play with their new roller skates and never returned home. They had seemingly disappeared without a trace, leaving behind only their two pairs of skates which were found at the edge of Badger Hill, York, two days later. The police weren't able to tie anyone to the crime and the children's disappearance went unsolved.

Then, on July 3 1997 the bodies of the two boys were discovered beneath the foundations of the University of York psychology department where work had been ongoing for many years. It was then that the investigation officially escalated from missing persons, to murder. Once again, despite significant resources deployed into the case, there was insufficient evidence to charge anyone with the crime.

In the Murder Trial Live scenario DCI Karen Hardy has charged Paul Sutton with the murder of the Brewer brothers. Based on an amalgamation of real life stories, audiences will see a completely accurate murder trial unravel right before their eyes. The prosecution and defence barristers will lead the jury through the evidence and their job as a juror will be to determine if Sutton is guilty of the charge of murder.

The event is the brainchild of Birmingham business entrepeneur and Dragons' Den winner Samuel Piri, of ITAE Productions who came up with the idea after being inspired by the rise in popularity of true crime documentaries like Making A Murderer, The Staircase and Evil Genius.

Sam said: "There's a real current appetite for crime and justice programmes at the moment and we wanted to test how fit for purpose our justice system is in this modern age. The fascinating thing about this experiment is that the same trial and evidence could produce different verdicts in different locations."

The trial will include live actors as prosecution, defence and witnesses and the jury must make up their minds about whether the accused is innocent or guilty.

Following the trial, and a sit down dinner, guests will deliberate at their table before giving a verdict.

The experience has been written with a team of leading criminal barristers to make sure that it's realistic.

Tickets are available from themurdertriallive.co.uk/murdertrial2020