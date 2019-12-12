Fancy moving into a new home in 2020?

When the traditional Christmas festivities are over and you start to plan for the year ahead, why not take the opportunity to look for your new home?

Boxing Day is the busiest day of the year for online property searches, with many people on holiday and with time to discuss and decide on family priorities. Popular websites report record hits as the focus shifts to the New Year.

At Bennett Homes, it's also a good time to review our current developments and also look ahead to what will be released during 2020.

At Woodlands in Old Costessey and The Signals at Watton, landscaping, roads and footpaths are now being completed and a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes are ready to move into for the spring.

For Scandinavian-style living, take a look at our striking contemporary Milestones development at Poringland, Norfolk where a range of three and four-bedroom homes are ready for occupation. With some featuring zinc roofs and Cedar cladding, these very spacious properties have floor to ceiling windows, making them full of light.

In Essex, Abbey Gardens in Thorpe-le-Soken will shortly see the final phase of homes released. All the two, three, four and five-bedroom homes have been designed with today's lifestyle in mind, with open-plan living, kitchen/diners, en suite shower rooms in addition to a family bathroom and plenty of built-in storage.

At Church Meadow in Sproughton, our fastest selling development in 2019, only a handful of properties remain unreserved or sold. And at Saxon Green in Ashill, there are two-bedroom apartments for just £99,750, with average monthly mortgage payments cheaper than rent for equivalent properties in the area.

Looking ahead, we will be launching several developments during 2020, including The Alders at Arlesford in Essex and St Edmund's Park in Hunstanton.

Schemes are available to help buyers continue into 2020, with part exchange helping those who need or want to move but haven't sold their existing property, whether they are upsizing or downsizing. There are also special deals at selected developments where purchasers only pay 75pc or 80pc of the current market value with the option to buy the remaining share after five years and no rent or fees are payable.

So keep an eye on our website to see what is on offer over the festive period and also the opening times. Happy Christmas! Contact Bennett Homes on 01284 766057 or visit www.bennett-homes.co.uk for more details. This column is sponsored by Bennett Homes.