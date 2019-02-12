WATCH: Miss Drag UK finalist Miss Dee on fighting negativity

Miss Dee Licious (Kevin d'Odemont), finalist in the Miss Drag Uk competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Miss Dee, aka fitness guru and proponent of laughter yoga Mr dod, tells Rosanna Elliott about their mission to bring joy to Norfolk and beyond.

Miss Dee Licious has been a very busy lady since catching the eye of the Miss Drag UK competition runners and being selected for the March final.

From radio interviews to presenting charities with cheques, the glamorous drag queen is establishing herself as a Norfolk personality.

38-year-old Kévin d’Odémont, the man behind the makeup, explained how creating Miss Dee has empowered him to explore another side of himself.

“I’ve gone out of my comfort zone in terms of performing. I love to get up on stage and I’m looking into other things, like presenting, reporting and hosting events, which I would have been much less likely to do as Mr dod.

“Drag has opened a new channel of appreciation, self esteem and self love in a new dimension.”

When asked what he would say to those with a less positive view of drag, Mr d’Odémont gave a passionate reply.

“When someone brings a negative attitude, I always remind them that we all have the rights to be ourselves and make decisions about who we want to be.

“I ask them question ‘are you happy the way you are?’ because someone who has the need to throw negativity at you can’t be happy in their mind.

“Often people are made uncomfortable and intimidated by things they don’t understand, so sometimes a calm and sensible conversation can help people see beyond their bubble.”

Mr d’Odémont went on to explain that his priority as a drag artist is to spread joy.

“There is so much depression, sadness and negative attitude around us that it can be hard to stay on the right path of life,” he added.

“Bringing joy, happiness and just a smile in someone else life is rewarding and this is what Miss Dee wants to keep doing. Making our world a happier place no matter what. Watch this Space!”

Miss Dee can often be found in the Catherine Wheel in Norwich, where she will, on occasion, get on stage to sing and dance. She is currently focusing on fundraising for charities and supporting her local communities.

