Bury surgeon reveals: ‘I beat Steve Cram’

Consultant vascular surgeon Michael Gaunt at the BMI Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Photo: Andy Abbott Archant

Consultant vascular surgeon Michael Gaunt is full of surprises as he reveals to Gina Long MBE the things he loves and hates about living in East Anglia...

Gina Long MBE talks to Mr. Michael Gaunt Consultant Vascular Surgeon. Internationally recognised, he has worked for 20 years in East Anglia, offering a wealth of vascular expertise, specialising in treatments for varicose veins, venous ulcers, DVT and facial thread veins. His medical research and published papers are highly regarded.

Tell us why you live here and nowhere else.

My childhood was spent following my military father and by the age of 14 I had attended nine different schools. That’s probably why I’m so passionate about my home and enjoy the county so much. We’ve been in this area since 2000 and I love the fact that my daughters have been able to grow up in such a beautiful part of the country, with great education on the doorstep and the chance for all of us to foster lasting friendships.

What is your connection to East Anglia?

East Anglia is very much in my blood now. I feel rooted and happy here. My key clinics and operating lists are in Suffolk, Cambridge and Norfolk and it’s a pleasure to work in such a beautiful county.

What is your East Anglian Heaven i.e. what do you love most about East Anglia?

I love the openness, the big skies and rural landscapes. It’s the combination of the unspoilt countryside, historic buildings and, in particular, the East Anglian coastline with its wonderful seaside towns and beaches.

What is your East Anglian Hell i.e. what do you hate most about living here?

That’s an easy one – the traffic! I’m sure I’m not the only one to say sitting in a traffic jam on the A14 is my idea of Hell.

What’s your favourite East Anglian restaurant?

Multi award-winning Maison Bleue, Bury St Edmunds.

What’s your favourite way to spend an East Anglian evening?

Sitting on the lawn at King’s College, Cambridge on a summer evening, listening to the King’s Men singing from punts on the River Cam as the sun sets.

What’s your favourite East Anglian landmark?

Norwich Cathedral. It never fails to impress. It’s a national treasure.

What’s the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market; I love the community spirit and festive atmosphere.

What is your specialist Mastermind subject?

The History of Vascular Surgery.

What is always in your fridge?

Champagne and coconut yoghurt.

What’s your simple philosophy of life?

Treat everyone as you would wish to be treated. Whether I am treating medical conditions such as varicose veins, infected venous ulcers, DVT (deep vein thrombosis) or cosmetic conditions such as unsightly thread veins, spider veins, red veins and facial veins, I always strive to do my best for the patient.

What’s your favourite film?

The Verdict, starring Paul Newman, Charlotte Rampling and James Mason.

What was your first job?

Working in a cornmill, loading 100wt sacks of corn onto pallets, 12 hours a day, 7 days a week. 20 – 30 tons per day. No other job was ever so hard.

What is your most treasured possession?

My Breguet watch: Breguet was Watchmaker to the French Court. He invented the self-winding mechanism and legend says both Napoleon and Wellington wore Breguets at the Battle of Waterloo.

Who do you admire most?

Baron Robert Kilpatrick of Kincraig – teacher, mentor and the Dean of my medical school. He took a chance on giving me a place at medical school – I hope I’ve repaid that trust.

What is your biggest indulgence?

My TESLA car.

What do you like about yourself most?

I never give up.

What’s your worst character trait?

I never give up.

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

Sorrento – looking across the Bay of Naples to Mount Vesuvius. Having first enjoyed the view on our honeymoon we revisited for our Pearl Wedding Anniversary last year – our happy place.

Best day of your life?

My wedding day to my wife of 30 years, Ann.

What’s your favourite breakfast?

Porridge with honey.

What’s your favourite tipple?

Remy Martin Louis XIII cognac – a rare treat for special occasions.

What’s your hidden talent?

I’m the best at ironing in the family.

When were you most embarrassed?

It was on my stag weekend in Torquay, but I can’t say anymore!

What’s your earliest memory?

Starting school in Aden and then being evacuated before the school was blown up.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

Bring me sunshine – Morecombe and Wise.

Tell us something people don’t know about you?

I once beat Steve Cram in a schoolboy race when I was 15.

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

Your daughter has Cystic Fibrosis.

