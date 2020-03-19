Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Message of light and hope in a world that’s rapidly changing before us

PUBLISHED: 21:03 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 21:03 19 March 2020

The Lady Dannatt

The Bishop of Norwich has suggested we all light a candle in our windows at 7pm on Sunday

The Bishop of Norwich has suggested we all light a candle in our windows at 7pm on Sunday

BuckleyPics

The Lady Dannatt MBE, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk salutes the communities pulling together in this time of global crisis

The Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, The Lady Dannatt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, The Lady Dannatt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

This coronavirus pandemic is truly a global, national and local challenge to us all. Every one of us, as individuals, has to work out how we rise to that challenge – the challenge of our generation.

From watching the news and reading our local papers, I am already in awe when I see and hear about the wonderful response of people across Norfolk. We remain incredibly grateful for the selfless commitment of our NHS staff in hospitals, surgeries, pharmacies and call centres alike. All our emergency services, ambulance, fire and rescue and the police continue to provide an extraordinary service across the county, and now our armed forces might be involved too.

You may also want to watch:

But it isn’t just all those I have mentioned above who deserve the plaudits. It is the wonderful lady in the supermarket who never fails to greet a customer with a smile and ‘how are you today?’ It is the young in  our communities who are knocking on every door, fetching shopping, prescriptions and checking up on their older neighbours over the fence. It is the unknown shopper, who overheard a gentleman asking for a pack of mince. There was none left on the shelves, so she followed him out of the shop, insisting he took one of hers, at no cost.

My concern, as ever, is for those who fall between the cracks. Foodbanks are desperately needing donations – and volunteers to sort goods out and deliver them. Some of our elderly are so scared, they are facing a wall of fear, and some are giving up... and dying as a result. And it is not just the elderly in our community who need our help. The immigrant and ethnic minority communities can be invisible and often live in deep fear. And now with our schools closing indefinitely, we have families facing the stresses of children at home, possibly for months on end. Sadly, we can anticipate steep rises in domestic violence. And in fraud.

This is a critical issue. There will be criminals out there feigning as ‘helpful neighbours’. Please never give a person your bank card or your PIN number unless you know and trust them absolutely.

And if you need urgent help, advice or support, your local councils are there for you 100 per cent. Keep looking at your local council’s website. There is so much good information there. Already our council leaders are thinking outside the box. Could school kitchens be used to cook meals for the vulnerable at home? Might taxi drivers be employed to deliver these meals? How can we use our skilled workforce in different capacities? New challenges demand new solutions. We can all be inventive.

But among the gloom, there must be hope – hope of better times to come back. Light brings hope, so why don’t we all take up the Bishop of Norwich’s suggestion to put a candle in our front windows at 7pm this coming Sunday? Light conquers darkness and those candles can be a sure sign of hope.

Most Read

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

‘This could change it all’: Norwich scientists developing home coronavirus test kit

Iceni Diagnostics is beginning development of a coronavirus test. Pictured is chief executive Professor Rob Field with a test similar to the format the coronavirus test will be. Picture: Iceni Diagnostics

Norfolk coronavirus cases increase to 11

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

British Airways planes grounded at Norwich Airport because of coronavirus

British Airways aircraft parked up at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to split into emergency zones

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to split into emergency zones

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk coronavirus cases increase to 11

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

British Airways planes grounded at Norwich Airport because of coronavirus

British Airways aircraft parked up at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk cafe launches full English and roast dinner delivery service

Cafe Savannah in Long Stratton is offering a delivery service of either a cooked breakfast or Sunday roast on Mother's Day. Picture: Cafe Savannah

Message of light and hope in a world that’s rapidly changing before us

The Bishop of Norwich has suggested we all light a candle in our windows at 7pm on Sunday
Drive 24