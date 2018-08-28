Search

Advanced search

We are always here ready to help

PUBLISHED: 13:20 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:20 21 December 2018

The Norfolk fire service control room team who will be working on Christmas day. From left to right – Robert, Katrina, Jo and Lewis. Picture Norfolk Fire Service

The Norfolk fire service control room team who will be working on Christmas day. From left to right – Robert, Katrina, Jo and Lewis. Picture Norfolk Fire Service

Archant

While we’re enjoying our Christmas, there’s an army of people making sure Norfolk still runs smoothly.

Christmas Day is the same as any other day when you work for any of the emergency services.

The words of Lewis Gotts, retained fire-fighter and team member of Green Watch Control in the Norfolk Fire Service control room.

He is one of the team who will be in the control room on Christmas Day, meaning festive fun with his family and two children will be fitted around the schedule.

“People still need us so we are always here ready to help,” said Lewis, pointing out that accidents and fires do still happen despite it being Christmas.

He said there tend to be slightly less calls about traffic accidents on Christmas Day because there are fewer cars on the road, although there were typically emergency calls about building fires, sometimes due to people being distracted while cooking.

“Christmas day can get ruined for some people,” he said.

He said, Christmas Day or not, the control room team worked very professionally – although they might be wearing Santa hats.

“We try to be calm, take control and calm the person down,” said Lewis, adding that some callers forget everything in their panic, even their postcode or road they are in.

“People often forget their address when phoning us but we try to take control of the phone call to get the information that we and our fire crews need. Once we have what we need, we mobilise the fire appliances and officers and then support them throughout the incident with anything further they need,” he added.

“I have a family, including two children, which unfortunately I won’t be with on Christmas Day but will have the evening and Boxing Day so we will have our own little Christmas celebration then. Sometimes the shifts we have to work fall on days that aren’t ideal but it is just the nature of the job and it is something that you get used to,” he added.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

#includeImage($article, 225)

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New restaurant rated best in Norwich on TripAdvisor

Dhaba At 15 is owned by cousins Juned Ahmed Al and Jahangir Alom Ali Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

‘I’m sorry’ - ex-rough sleeper apologises to neighbours after police raid flat for third time

James Meaney and his partner Wendy Leggett outside their flat. Photo: Archant

Residents in ‘very quiet area’ shocked by discovery of body in river

Suffolk Police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue, and forensics vans on scene in Riverside Way in Brandon. Picture: Conor Matchett

Press conference updates: Fitness of Leitner and Klose on the agenda as City prepare for Blackburn trip

Moritz Leitner was back on the bench during the Canaries' 2-2 draw at Bristol City but did not feature Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists