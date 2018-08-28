Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Forget ‘media hype’ and focus on improving mental health care

PUBLISHED: 08:00 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:06 17 January 2019

Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

“Media hype” has been blamed for causing anxiety in those under the care of the mental health trust. Health and political correspondent Geraldine Scott says that’s a denial of the issues at hand.

“Get factual answers rather than the media hype”.

That was the invitation extended to patients under the care of the region’s mental health trust earlier this month.

It followed the news in November that Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) had been slammed by inspectors for the third time, making them the worst mental health trust in the country.

And, while I know it’s in vogue for those accused of doing things wrong to scream fake news, I have an invitation of my own - I invite those at the top of our health services to act to improve things for patients, rather than taking a leaf out of the book of Donald Trump.

I’ve reported on the mental health failings in Norfolk and Suffolk for two years, with predecessors working on a campaign to improve services since 2013.

We work and live in our communities. Our families use these services. Our colleagues do. I personally have.

No one wants to see them fail.

Which is why it is galling to see a letter such as this one sent to patients.

In it the trust rightly apologised to patients.

But it then continued to say “the results and media coverage will have created for many anxieties, upset, and frustrations about your care”.

I would argue it’s the lack of care which is causing these anxieties, this upset, and this frustration.

Framing what has happened as “media hype” does not change the fact that it is true.

It is a jab which could have been directed at our reporters, those at the BBC, ITV or national newspapers which covered the report.

The media, nationally and locally, isn’t perfect. We make mistakes, and when do, we hold our hands up to them. But I always welcome any discussion over what in our coverage someone might feel has not been factual.

You may disagree with the opinions expressed by patients, by MPs, by trust bosses, or by campaign groups, but that does not mean that is not their truly held opinion and they have a right to express it.

What is also factual is that the trust has failed three times. It is factual that 36 patients had been waiting for more than five years for treatment. It is factual that 636 children and young people were waiting for treatment as of September, and in July more than 220 had been waiting more than 18 weeks for help.

It is factual people have died because they have not been looked after to the standard expected.

It is, of course, also factual that frontline staff work extremely hard under difficult circumstances and are doing their best. This was also reflected in our reporting.

What is unhelpful is for the trust to now be down playing the seriousness of this situation as “media hype”.

We all want to see high quality services for the people of Norfolk and Suffolk. Blaming the media for reporting on failings smacks of denial and is not the way to make progress.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pair taken to hospital after two vehicle crash

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service along with ambulance and police are dealing with an incident on Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft Fire and Rescue

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

TV presenter Jake Humphrey involved in late night crash

TV presenter Jake Humphrey posted a video of the aftermath of a crash in East Heckington, Lincolshire. Picture: Jake Humphrey

Sex attack victim describes her 12 hours of ‘living hell’ after she was tied up and attacked in her home

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Grandfather wins £175 parking charge fight after treating granddaughters to KFC

Peter Websdale, who suffers from a restricting medical condition, was slapped with a £170 parking fine after taking his four granddaughters to KFC. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services on the scene in Fakenham where a body was found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sex attack victim describes her 12 hours of ‘living hell’ after she was tied up and attacked in her home

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A47 crash leaves rush hour traffic grid locked

Traffic is at a stand still following a multiple car crash on the A47 near Harford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

TV presenter Jake Humphrey involved in late night crash

TV presenter Jake Humphrey posted a video of the aftermath of a crash in East Heckington, Lincolshire. Picture: Jake Humphrey

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk with freezing temperatures on the way

File photo of snow in Norwich in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists