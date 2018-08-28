Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Brexit could easily be solved - by Mary Poppins

PUBLISHED: 16:35 17 January 2019

Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) in Mary Poppins Returns. Picture: Outnow/Walt Disney Pictures

Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) in Mary Poppins Returns. Picture: Outnow/Walt Disney Pictures

Outnow/Walt Disney Pictures

Nick Conrad says we need musicals at times like this and Theresa May would do better if she just used a spoonful of sugar to help the Brexit medicine go down

Oh…

A spoon full of musicals will help the gloom go down!

She might have saved the Banks family twice, but maybe it’s Britain that needs the magical Mary Poppins now.

I’m sure many of you have trooped along to the cinema to see the new film starring Emily Blunt.

Making a sequel to such a classic filmwas risky but Disney’s latest release is light-hearted and uplifting. It’s just the kind of escapist fun our country needs to lift the mood!

Our current national tribulations are not comparable to the adversity faced during the Second World War – however, are discovering how a big screen musical can bring a smile to the faces of millions?

A lush score, superb choreography, fantastic singing and an encapsulating narrative are the ingredients for a great adventure.

The viewer may be whisked above the skies of London by a woman with a flying umbrella, dance with an umpa-lumpa or be invited into a circus ring. Your current woes will fade away…for a few hours at least.

The re-emergence of the Hollywood musical has surprised many.

The consumer, until recently, has favoured gritty thrillers or Sci-Fi. Not now – they are lining up to cram into cinemas for a good old sing-along. What’s more they want to take the music home, increasing revenue potential and enticing new investors.

The phenomenally successful The Great Showman, tells the ‘contestable’ story of circus magnet P.T. Barnum… played by Norfolk’s own Wolverine (Hugh Jackman.) But it is the ‘numbers’ behind the showtune numbers making the executives howl with joy. Since its release last Christmas, the album has flogged almost 1.4 million copies in the UK alone!

Everyone seems to love it! In one posting on a film review website, the writer claimed that he’d rather ‘cauterize his retinas and mutilate his eardrums’ than watch most musicals. Obviously, the spontaneous sugary songs mixed with quattro formaggio levels of cheesiness isn’t his thing! But even this critic was won over by The Greatest Showman.

No doubt this new collective enthusiasm for this type of film is driving movie houses’ willingness to invest.

In truth the format has never really lost its appeal - on the stage at least.

Over the past decade, from the credit crunch to Brexit, with a good dose of political uncertainty thrown in, our desire to spend money on musicals should have waned. Quite the contrary. We want to escape.

As was the case in the Twenties and Thirties when George Gershwin and Cole Porter gave us many of the hit songs of the day, people just want to be taken out of themselves during a depression or difficult period.

In advance of the new musical, my family sat down to watch the original Mary Poppins on the television - a motion picture that’s practically perfect in every way- despite its lack of a credible storyline! Here the successor succeeds. The magical nanny reappears in 1935 (25 years after the first film’s time frame) to again aid the Banks family whose famous home faces repossession in ‘The Great Slump.’

It may not be a masterpiece, but as long as Mary Poppins and friends keep us smiling, it’s hard not to chomp down on these spoonfuls of cinematic sugar.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

Seven vehicle crash on A47 leaves rush hour traffic gridlocked

Traffic is at a stand still following a multiple car crash on the A47 near Harford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk with freezing temperatures on the way

File photo of snow in Norwich in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Sex attack victim describes her 12 hours of ‘living hell’ after she was tied up and attacked in her home

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mystery Norfolk player wins £30,000 in Postcode Lottery draw

X Factor's Danyl Johnson is one of the faces of People's Postcode Lottery. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services on the scene in Fakenham where a body was found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

Klose injury may force Farke’s hand in the transfer market

Timm Klose's injury could force Norwich to make a move in the transfer market Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Hundreds of sheep stolen from field

Stock photo of Sandy Lane in East Tuddenham, off the A47, near where hundreds of sheep were stolen. PHOTO: GOOGLE

Daughter of late celebrity hairdresser takes over much loved salon

Emma Joyce, the daughter of the late Chris Chapman who cut hair for the Norwich City squad in the 70's took over her dads old salon in Brooke. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Why should we be shut down?’ - City pub threatened by noise row

The Belle Vue pub in Norwich, which will discover its fate on Monday Photo: Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists