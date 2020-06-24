Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

We all have a part to play in combating racism

PUBLISHED: 13:35 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 24 June 2020

Sheriff of Norwich, Dr Marian Prinsley. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Sheriff of Norwich, Dr Marian Prinsley. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

The people of Norfolk have a rich and diverse history, settling here over many centuries from continental Europe.

Indeed, Norfolk could be considered the first truly international county, we all know of our important Roman heritage and of the Dutch and French immigrants bringing a whole swathe of new skills to the county. Such richness of diversity presents differently in the 21st century but to see how valuable our ethnic diversity is, just look at our hospitals and the care sector.

We applaud the EDP for the candid coverage of racism and anti-Semitism at a local school.

Mr Griffiths, Headmaster of Norwich School, will hopefully do whatever he can to address the problem and call to account those who are responsible, as well as putting in strategies to support the students and to educate staff and pupils.

But he is quite correct that the problem is not confined to his school or to any other school in the county. It is in the homes, the families, and the organisations and institutions across Norfolk that racism should be tackled.

During our year as Sheriff and Consort, it has been an honour and a privilege to speak to so many people, but nothing has shocked us more than the racist incidents we have heard of both in the city and in the county.

Racism exists here, more so than many would believe. We all have a part to play in combating it, and systemic change is needed in Norfolk.

We need to find more ways of celebrating our cultural, religious, and ethnic diversity and to acknowledge the huge benefits this brings to all of us as people. We should all be striving towards a more tolerant and just society where all people are valued equally.

Why not stop for a moment and think about how it feels, to be the subject of a racist comment, to be left standing at the roadside by a taxi or bus or to feel excluded from life opportunities because of the colour of your skin. We like to call this the “In Your Shoes Test”.

Norfolk is a brilliant place to live and work. Let’s work together to make it a brilliant place for everyone.

“You shall love your neighbour as yourself” (Leviticus 19:9-17).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Threats made to shoot, stab and kill former city boxing champion, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Prime minister encourages people to take staycation in Norfolk

Prime Minister encourages people to take staycations in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

Metal object discovered washed up on beach - and no-one knows what it is

HM Coastguard was called in after a mysterious object was found on the beach, south of Cart Gap Happisburgh. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Most Read

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Metal object discovered washed up on beach - and no-one knows what it is

HM Coastguard was called in after a mysterious object was found on the beach, south of Cart Gap Happisburgh. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Threats made to shoot, stab and kill former city boxing champion, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Weather warning in place for thunderstorms and flooding this weekend

Thunderstorms are forecast for Norfolk over the weekend. Picture: Rachel Farrow

We all have a part to play in combating racism

Sheriff of Norwich, Dr Marian Prinsley. Picture: Victoria Pertusa