Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Recipe: Make our veggie sushi

PUBLISHED: 10:30 18 July 2020

Charlotte's vegetarian sushi Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Charlotte's vegetarian sushi Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Archant

Yes, you can make delicious sushi without meat or fish says our food and drink editor.

My friends like to throw me a culinary challenge now and again. Not least veggie mate and neighbour Rachel who regularly gets my plant-based leftovers – because heavens forbid my children would eat ‘horrible vegetarian food’.

Last week in passing (well, she was definitely angling), Rachel mentioned one of her colleagues had made meat and fish free sushi. “It was really nice. And she was just wondering what you’d make,” Rach said with a glint in her eye, knowing full well my competitive nature.

Could I ‘beat’ her work mate and come up with the ultimate veggie sushi recipe?

So, here’s what I made. I still don’t know if I beat said colleague in the unofficial, unannounced competition, but I’d like to think my crack at it was pretty good.

Even better it used up loads of bits and pieces I had lurking in my fridge and cupboards. The only thing I actually had to buy was the sushi rice. I’m very obviously in the minority. Not everyone will have nori sheets, wasabi paste or Japanese 7 spice kicking about, but I’m a terrible ingredient hoarder and have all kinds of wacky things in my kitchen, just waiting for an opportunity to be used.

Well, their time to shine had arrived.

Some questionable looking carrots from the salad drawer were shaved and tossed in liquid smoke I bought months ago to pep-up a veggie burger recipe for my brother-in-law. The tube of wasabi I’ve had for nigh-on a year was squeezed into a bog-standard guacamole for an Asian twist. And the Coronavirus panic-bought smoked tofu (I used the Cauldron organic pieces) from the bottom of the freezer was given life with a sachet of 60p teriyaki sauce and shredded spring onions.

All in all, taking out the time for steeping the carrots and cooking the rice, assembling these takes less than 20 minutes – and it’s fun too. Don’t worry if you haven’t got a sushi rolling mat. I couldn’t find mine and clingfilm worked a treat. Bon appetit.

Vegan sushi

(serves two for a main meal or four for a starter)

Sushi rice:

180g sushi rice

350ml water

60ml rice wine vinegar

1/2tbsp oil

25g caster sugar

1/2tsp salt

For the ‘smoked salmon’ with lemon and 7 spice dressing:

1 large carrot, peeled then shaved

1tbsp liquid smoke

1 medium egg yolk

Juice ¼ lemon

1/2tsp sesame oil

Vegetable oil

Japanese 7 spice

You may also want to watch:

For the Guacasabi:

1 avocado, (stone removed) crushed roughly

Juice ¼ lime

2tbsps olive oil

1 spring onion, sliced

¼ red pepper, shredded

½ clove garlic, crushed

1tsp wasabi paste

For the teriyaki smoked tofu:

½ pack smoked tofu

1 small sachet teriyaki sauce

2 spring onions, shredded

To finish: 1 small bowl water, sesame seeds, dried nori sheets

Method

Prepare the carrots a day in advance. Simply combine the carrot shavings with the liquid smoke in a small bowl and place in the fridge. Turn the carrots in the liquid every few hours.

To make the rice rinse it thoroughly until the water runs clear. Place in a pan with the water, boil, then reduce to low, cover and cook for 10 to 15 minutes until tender, with the water absorbed. Cover with a cloth to steam and leave for a short while until cool enough to handle. In another pan combine the vinegar, oil, sugar and salt over a low heat to dissolve the sugar and stir into the rice until the liquid is absorbed.

For the guacasabi filling simply combine all the ingredients and add a pinch of salt to taste.

For the teriyaki filling stir fry the tofu with the sauce until sticky.

Make the carrot dressing by whisking the egg yolk with the sesame oil and lemon juice. Add oil, a little by little, whisking all the time, until you have a spoon-coating sauce. Add 7 spice to taste.

To prepare the sushi have a bowl of water ready for dipping your hands in between (it stops them sticking to everything).

Start with the carrot topped sushi. Wet your clean hands and take just over 1tbsp of rice. Form it into a rectangle along the length of your index finger and set on a plate. Cut pieces of carrot to fit, lay over the top and finish with some dressing.

For the rolls cut a piece of nori in half and lay on a sushi rolling mat or piece of clingfilm. Spread each one with about 1cm thick of rice mixture, flattening with damp fingers. About a fifth of the way up the rice spread along one of your fillings, 2cm wide. Either the avocado mix, or the tofu, with shredded spring onions.

Carefully roll the bottom of the rice and nori up over the filling and use the mat or clingfilm to roll the whole thing into a sausage shape. Cut into pieces with a very sharp knife.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Care home residents had ‘unexplained marks’ on bodies

Heathers care home in Pollard Street, near Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

‘Our gardens were our sanctuaries’ - Families slam building company’s ‘intrusive’ racking

Residents from Merchants Court in Watton have rallied against Jewsons for putting up 'intrusive' racking outside of their homes. Picture: Michael Watling

Fire crews tackle large blaze in village

Firefighters have been called to a fire in Stibbard. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I hope you die’: Norwich City promise action after striker abused online

Norwich City striker Josip Drmic, who has suffered abuse on Instagram Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk town named among best in Britain by Which?

Which? ranks Blakeney the 6th best seaside resort in Britain Picture by christaylorphoto.co.uk

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘There are enough signs!’: anger as five more people cut off by tide

Hunstanton RNLI lifeboat was launched to help five people cut off near Titchwell. Picture: RNLI

Norfolk town named among best in Britain by Which?

Which? ranks Blakeney the 6th best seaside resort in Britain Picture by christaylorphoto.co.uk

Another restaurant chain announces closures and up to 1,200 jobs to go

Zizzi, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Taxi driver killed in crash was more than three times over drink drive limit, inquest hears

Dumitru Togoe, 43, died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Joy as coastal resort gets its first public toilet

Dr Victoria Holliday from the parish council in Cley next the Sea, and John Pryor, owner of the Picnic Fayre. They sold sponsorships for bricksand offered a hamper prize in a raffle to raise money for the new toilet in the village. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY