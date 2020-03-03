Video

WATCH: The men's make-up brand taking Norwich by storm

Paris Cressy, personal beauty consultant at Jarrolds, with the new range of make-up for men, War Paint. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Male grooming is increasingly big business - and one of the fastest growing areas is make-up. We head to Jarrold in Norwich for a tutorial with personal beauty consultant Paris Cressy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The War Paint For Men make-up range includes foundation and anti-shine powder . Picture: Denise Bradley The War Paint For Men make-up range includes foundation and anti-shine powder . Picture: Denise Bradley

In recent years, there's been a male grooming revolution - and it's increasingly big business. From high-tech moisturisers to beard oils, the number of products aimed at men is growing every year.

Social media is seeing a rising number of male beauty influencers posting tutorials on YouTube and Instagram.

And one of the biggest areas experiencing a boom is make-up for men, with industry analysts predicting that in the next few years more and more men will be adding products such as foundation and concealer to their daily grooming regime.

Founded by entrepreneur Daniel Gray, indie make-up brand War Paint For Men has sold 50,000 products since it launched in 2018.

The War Paint concealer is put on Paris's hand for easy application. Picture: Denise Bradley The War Paint concealer is put on Paris's hand for easy application. Picture: Denise Bradley

As a teenager, Gray suffered from acne and was bullied and would have to sneak into his sister's bedroom and borrow her foundation and concealer to give him the confidence to leave the house. Having decided to launch his make-up range for men, he appeared on the BBC's Dragons' Den show to find a backer. The Dragons loved his pitch, with Tej Lalvani and Peter Jones making a joint bid of £70,000 for a 12% stake in the brand. In the end, Gray decided to reject their offer, but War Paint For Men has gone from strength to strength.

As well as selling through its own website, War Paint For Men has been stocked at Jarrold in Norwich since November. Last month John Lewis announced it would be stocking it permanently in its Oxford Street flagship store after online sales during a trial exceeded expectations by 50 per cent. It's also sold at branches of Harvey Nichols.

Paris Cressy, one of the personal beauty consultants at Jarrold, knows what a confidence boost make-up can give the wearer.

"I feel that there's a stigma that make-up is just for women. But the whole world is tired, we all have dark circles under our eyes," he says.

Paris Cressy, personal beauty consultant at Jarrolds, after applying War Paint make-up for men. Picture: Denise Bradley Paris Cressy, personal beauty consultant at Jarrolds, after applying War Paint make-up for men. Picture: Denise Bradley

Jarrold's male grooming department in its ground floor beauty hall has expanded rapidly in recent years in response to increasing customer demand. In addition to fragrance and aftershave, there is an extensive shaving range of balms and beard oils, including Norfolk brands Swagger and Jacks and Captain Fawcett. Many of the major beauty houses, including Clinique and Clarins, have added lots of products to their men's skincare ranges, and Jarrold also stocks treatments, such as Beauty Pro men's face masks which are targeted at specific skincare concerns.

While other companies, such as Tom Ford and Chanel, have men's make-up lines, they are generally sold on beauty counters, whereas War Paint For Men is a standalone entity.

Daniel Gray came to the brand's launch event at Jarrold. As well as guests who were invited along to try the products, the event piqued the interest of men shopping in store.

"They were all guys who just wanted a bit of advice," says Paris. "It was a broad age range - guys from their 20s up to their 60s."

The current range of products - there are no eye or lip products at the moment - is a great introduction to make-up and, as Paris demonstrated, they're quick and easy to use. Currently the products come in five shades, from light to dark, and the Jarrold beauty team is happy to colour match, explain the products and demonstrate how to use them all.

The range consists of foundation, £24, for full coverage and a tinted moisturiser, £22, which gives lighter coverage and evens out tone while hydrating the skin. The concealer, £18, gives targeted coverage to dark circles, spots, scars and blemishes. The final two products in the range are an anti-shine face powder, £18, and a bronzer, £19.

Paris used a tinted moisturiser for the base, before using a concealer.

Next he dusted bronzer on the areas of the face which would usually catch the sun to create a healthy glow. The look was completed with the anti-shine powder, which sets the make-up and gives it staying power.

"Make-up is for everyone, it doesn't matter if you're a model or a builder," says Paris.

To book in with personal beauty consultant Paris, call 01603 660661. Visit jarrold.co.uk for more details.