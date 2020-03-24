Quarantine cooking: Flour-free ‘Snickers’ flavour cookies

Food and drink editor Charlotte Smith-Jarvis is creating recipes using storecupboard ingredients and the more unusual items you can find in the supermarkets.

Who doesn’t love a biscuit? We are a confirmed nation of biscuits connoisseurs. So much so, that when coronavirus-induced panic buying began in the UK, they were some of the first things to be stripped from the shelves – alongside boxes of tea.

Flour is another needle in a haystack item, with several shops limited to speciality varieties – from rye and kamut, to spelt.

Today I’m going to share with you a very special recipe. It uses easy-to-find ingredients (some you’ll likely already have), and can be made with, or without, flour. The flour I’ve used is rye which is still very much available in several places. Rye and chocolate are a match made in heaven, and if you include the flour in these cookies they’ll have a slightly chewier finish, and a touch more crunch.

If you can’t get it, no matter, they are perfect without.

The recipe couldn’t be simpler. It can also be adapted. Peanut butter can be switched for any other nut butter (although you’ll lose that ‘Snickers’ taste), and if you want to make them vegan you can make a flaxseed egg – there are multiple recipes for these online.

‘Snickers’ cookies

Ingredients

200g peanut butter (preferably dark roast) smooth or crunchy

1 large egg (or 1 flaxseed egg – see online)

Pinch salt

100g caster sugar (or 50g brown and 50g caster sugar)

2tbsps cocoa powder

OPTIONAL – 60g rye flour

100g dark or milk chocolate cut into 1cm by 2cm pieces

Method

Set the oven to 180C and line a baking sheet. In a bowl, combine the peanut butter, egg, salt, sugar, cocoa and rye flour (if using). Bring together into a dough, ensuring the peanut butter is fully combined.

Take pieces the size of a large cherry tomato, roll into balls, place on the sheet and press gently to lightly flatten.

Gently press a piece of chocolate into each cookie. Place in the oven and bake for 10 to 12 minutes before removing to a rack to cool.

The cookies will keep nicely in a tin for a week.