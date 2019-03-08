Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Recipe: Make our courgette and halloumi koftas with warm broad bean salad

PUBLISHED: 17:29 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 16 July 2019

Courgette and halloumi kofta with warm broad bean salad Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Courgette and halloumi kofta with warm broad bean salad Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Archant

This is perfect way to use seasonal vegetables which are in abundance right now...and it can be made gluten-free.

Hoeing, backbreaking digging, spending hours plucking rogue weeds from amongst the beds - it's all worth it when this time of year comes around. If you grow your own, July and August are prime harvesting season. A time to, literally, reap what you've sown. Potatoes encased in skins so delicate and papery they barely need to be scrubbed. Bowlfuls of berries, weeping their sharp, sweet scarlet juices. Sugary peas. Cut-and-come-again salad leaves. But some vegetables (and this really is first world problems here) can be a bit of a pain in the butt - despite their welcome appearance in the garden. Broad beans, which will have reached their peak and gone away again soon, demand a hell of a lot of patience. Not only do you have to spend ages piercing their pods, and running your thumbs down the velvety interior to release them, but about now their 'skins' are too tough to consider eating - unless you like grey rubbery matter. So there's an extra step…depodding the beans from their outer jacket, like a squirrel fervently trying to claw a nut from its shell. I no longer have an allotment (I'm growing in my garden - well, sweetcorn and beetroot anyway) but my dad has brought me bagfuls and bagfuls of broad beans which are welcome of course, but I can no longer bribe the children into preparing them for me for the princely sum of a lolly. They're too sharp for that these days.

He's also brought me a pile of courgettes, which is growing by the day. Once they get going, those bad boys are the green gift that just keeps giving. My usual take is to grate them with flour, eggs, chilli and Parmesan into fritters, but I've deviated with this recipe slightly to make tasty Middle Eastern spiced 'koftas' which, if you switch out the bread for a GF version, can be completely gluten-free.

The vegetables that have wound-up in these are growing in gardens all over the country right now, so hopefully you'll be inspired to do something a bit different with them if you're an allotmenter. A welcome interlude from roasted courgettes, courgette salads, courgette cake and boiled beans.

A word of warning. Cook the mix within an hour of making it (you can reheat the cooked koftas later). The longer you leave the mixture, the more the proteins in the egg break down from the salt of the halloumi, which will render the batter too runny to form proper shapes.

With some grilled flatbreads or a basket of crusty baguette, this is a rather delightful lunch.

Courgette and halloumi koftas with warm broad bean, mint, lemon and chilli salad

Feeds 4

Ingredients

350g courgettes grated coarsely and set over a colander to drain for 30 minutes

225g grated halloumi

2 large eggs

80g fresh white breadcrumbs

1/4tsp ground cayenne pepper

You may also want to watch:

1tsp each ground cumin, cumin seeds, fennel seeds and oregano

1/2tsp garlic granules

Seasoning to taste

Oil to cook

For the salad:

40 broad bean pods, beans and skins removed (to reveal the soft green part)

Zest of 1 lemon and juice of half

1 red chilli finely chopped

3 spring onions finely sliced

1 garlic clove crushed

Handful fresh mint

Seasoning to taste

Method

For the salad pop the broad beans into a pan of boiling water for two minutes then drain and place into a bowl with the other ingredients. Season to taste.

Once the courgettes have drained, combine them in a bowl with the rest of the ingredients and mix together well. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Prepare a frying pan with vegetable oil and drop in a little of the mixture. Cook on both sides until golden. Taste it. If you need to add more salt and pepper do that now. Now, take heaped tablespoons of the mixture and pop into your pan on a medium heat, using the spoon to shape them into rounds (like burgers). Cook for around five minutes either side, turning with a wide fish slice. You'll want them nice and golden. Serve with your salad and bread.

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Canaries sign former Leeds favourite from West Ham on permanent deal

Norwich City have signed Sam Byram from West Ham Picture: Norwich CIty FC

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

The story behind one of Norwich’s most notorious flats

The door of the flat at Watson Grove and Steven Ward, top right, and Danny Button, bottom right. Photo: Norfolk Police/supplied

Are these the oldest human footprints ever discovered outside Africa?

Footprints belonging to ancestors of modern humans, believed to be Homo Antecessor, have been found on |Happisburgh beach. Picture: Losdelpalito/Wikipedia Commons

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Canaries sign former Leeds favourite from West Ham on permanent deal

Norwich City have signed Sam Byram from West Ham Picture: Norwich CIty FC

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Woman’s death is being treated as murder

A woman's body was found at a premises on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Range set to open new store on retail park

Work in progress at The Range store in Lowestoft. Picture: The Range

See inside: Luxury student flats above Primark boasts cinema and gym

Crown Place in Norwich which includes glamorous interiors and facilities including a gym and cinema room. Pic www.crm-students..com

Joy as care home gets rated ‘good’ after years of bad reports

Staff at the Mount care home in Aylsham are celebrating after their first Good CQC report in years. Pictured are, from left, owner Dev Tirbhowan, manager Karen Powley and deputy manager Joy Tirbhowan. Picture: Stuart Anderson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists