Recipe: Make our Toblerone cakes

If you're planning a Eurovision party these cute triangles are the perfect sweet treat to serve with your G&Ts.

I've got to confess, I'm still reeling from the fact they've taken some of the triangles out of Toblerone - how very dare they! I remain in love with this bar though - even though the nougat always seems dangerously close to breaking my teeth. In homage, these cakes are shaped like, and infused with the flavours of that famous Swiss export. Drenched in local honey and chocolate, the final flourish comes with a sprinkling of Honey Munchy Seeds.

Ingredients

(makes around 20)

200g sunflower spread

125g golden caster sugar

75g local honey

100g ground almonds

100g self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

4 large local eggs

1/4tp almond extract

To finish:

Honey, 400g milk or dark chocolate, 1 snack pack of Honey Munchy Seeds

Method

Place all the cake ingredients in a bowl and beat with an electric mixer until smooth. Set the oven to 175C and line a 20cm by 30xm brownie tin. Pour in the mixture and bake for 20 minutes. Allow to cool completely. Once the cake is cool, cut into triangles the size you'd like. Warm a few tablespoons of honey and brush over the cakes. Place on a tray lined with greaseproof paper in the fridge to set. Melt the chocolate. Place the cakes, pointed side up, on a plate or lined surface and drizzle with chocolate to coat. Finish with a sprinkle of seeds. Allow to set and serve.