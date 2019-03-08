Amazing maize mazes

Five-year-old Lottie Birchnall having fun at JR's Maize Maze, in North Walsham. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

From maize mazes to a maze of yew - nine places to get lost this summer

The Skylark Maize Maze had a Star Wars theme in 2017. Picture: Ian Burt The Skylark Maize Maze had a Star Wars theme in 2017. Picture: Ian Burt

Hirsty's Family Fun Park, Hemsby, near Yarmouth.

The summer mega-maze at Hirsty's is an annual holiday institution. And when you've found your way out of the maze there is a fun park with bouncy castles, a zip wire, a hay bale mountain, crazy croquet, toy tractors and more. Open daily until September 3. hirstysfamilyfunpark.co.uk

JR's Maize Maze, Tungate, North Walsham.

The Hirsty's Family Fun Park Mega Maze at Hemsby, from the sky in 2014. Picture: Mike Page The Hirsty's Family Fun Park Mega Maze at Hemsby, from the sky in 2014. Picture: Mike Page

A new maze this year, the 10 acre design is inspired by 10 pin bowling, and sits alongside Strike 10 pin bowling and the Stomp and Stomp Out indoor and outdoor play areas. The maze is open daily in fine weather until end of September. stompdinestrike.com

Priory Maze, Beeston Regis, near Sheringham.

The design of this beautiful copper beech and hornbeam maze is based on the ruins of the next door priory. Get a bird's-eye view of the maze and beautiful gardens from a platform where the cloisters would once have been. The maze is set in 10 acres of themed gardens including ponds, streams and romantic and aromatic gardens. Open daily. priorymazegardens.co.uk

The Wizard Maze and Play, Metton, near Cromer.

A 12 acre maze, plus a straw bale mountain, tractor train rides, pedal carts, crazy golf, football and farm animals including sheep and hens, jumping pillows, zip wire and go karts. Open daily. northnorfolkwizardmaze.co.uk

Hundred River Farm and Maze, Sotterley, near Beccles.

The maze at this working farm is shaped each year to celebrate British wildlife. Previous mazes have been cut in the shape of an owl, a bat, a bee and a bird. There is also a chance to meet animals and a daily feeding time at 10am, plus afternoon workshops including bug hunting, butterfly counting and drumming, a play area, giant bubbles and a stamp trail. Open daily until September 2. hundredriverfarm.co.uk

Somerleyton Maze.

The gardens of Somerleyton Hall include one of the finest yew hedge mazes in Britain. The maze was planted in 1846 and has been intriguing and delighting people ever since. The gardens, include a rose garden, sunken white garden and arboretum and are open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Sundays and bank holidays until September 29. somerleyton.co.uk

Southwold Maize Maze, Old Hall Farm, Halesworth Road, Reydon.

The Southwold Maize Maze reveals a new pattern through its cornfields every year - this year the puzzle of pathways runs through eight acres of maize, with an Anglo Saxon theme. Find hidden stamp points and solve the mystery of the maze

A walkway above the maze gives visitors views of the maze and across the marshes and water meadows to the banks of the river Blyth. There is a mini maze too, plus pedal karts, a double zip line, climbing towers and a giant swing and sand-pit. Open daily until September 8.

southwoldmaizemaze.co.uk

Squirrel Maze, Thetford Forest.

Children can climb inside a giant wooden squirrel when they reach the heart of the maze at High Lodge. There are also adventure play areas with equipment to suit everyone from toddlers to teens and beyond, a sound trail with giant musical instruments, bicycle and segway trails, forest canopy adventures and much more. Open daily.forestry.gov.uk

Skylark Dino Maize Maze, Manea Road, Wimblington, near March.

There's a Toy Story theme to this year's Skylark Maize Maze and Funyard. And alongside the huge maze there are also tractor rides with added water-gun fun, pig racing, go karts, den building, an obstacle course, zip wire, beach area and castle with mega-slides. Open daily until September 3. skylark-events.co.uk

Bonus mazes:

The earliest known mention of the large turf maze on Saffron Walden common in Essex was in 1699 when it was recut. The grass grows each year to form the walls of the maze, alongside a winding brick path which is almost a mile long.

A labyrinth, created to mark the Queen's golden jubilee, lies at the heart of Norwich Cathedral's ancient cloisters. Visitors can follow it to the centre, and out again.