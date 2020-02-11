Are these Norwich's most Insta friendly doughnuts?

Tim Kinnaird with his new range of doughnuts at Macarons and More. Picture: Denise Bradley Copyright: Archant 2020

Inspired by a trip to New York, MasterChef finalist and patissier Tim Kinnaird spent seven months perfecting his doughnut recipe - and they're taking over the internet.

The sour strawberry, apple crumble, and passionfruit and raspberry flavoured doughnuts from Tim Kinnaird's new range at Macarons and More. Picture: Denise Bradley

Doughnuts have come a long way from the sugary fairground treat of your childhood. Thanks to the likes of Krispy Kreme and London's Crosstown Doughnuts - beloved of none other than Nigella Lawson, no less - they've had a gourmet makeover.

Decorated with gorgeous glazes, frosting and sprinkles, they're oh-so social media-worthy too.

Indeed, in recent weeks, Macarons and More's Instagram grid has been taken over by its new range of doughnuts - and they're already a hit among Norwich's foodies.

Available at their store in the Royal Arcade and kiosk at intu Chapelfield the doughnuts have been a real labour of love for their creator, MasterChef runner up and self-confessed cake geek, patissier Tim Kinnaird.

Tim originally trained as a doctor and worked as a consultant paediatrician in Norwich. After taking part in MasterChef 2010, Tim decided to change career and started a business from his kitchen and Macarons and More launched online the following year, with his shop in the Royal Acrcade opening in 2013. 'And More' includes brownies, blondies and their customisable hot chocolate - plus a cookery school.

As Tim explains, his doughnuts are based on traditional north American-style doughnuts.

"It has taken me about six or seven months to perfect them. I am a little bit obsessive - I like technical stuff," he cheerfully admits.

"I had a trip to New York about 18 months ago and tried some there," he says.

Tim's first challenge during the product development stage was to get the texture of the doughnuts exactly how he wanted it.

"They're cake dough, not yeasted dough, so they're risen with baking powder," he says. "It took months to get the texture right."

Then it was on to perfecting the glaze - something else which presented Tim with several challenges. Because the doughnuts are not filled, the glaze needs to be packed with flavour.

"But the glazes are mainly sugar, and it's so tricky to get flavour into it," he says, adding that he also wanted to make sure that the doughnuts weren't too sticky.

There are currently four photogenic varieties in the range - spiced chocolate, apple crumble, which is topped with green apple puree and crumble, passionfruit and raspberry and sour strawberry, which has citric acid in the topping to give it the fizzy tang of sweets - or "oomph" as Tim describes it. Plus, he's currently working on another flavour, inspired by his travels in Japan.

"It's a satisfying food chemistry event," he says.