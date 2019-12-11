Search

Keep it local: the Norfolk gifts to buy this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 17:13 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 11 December 2019

Locally made Christmas gifts are always that bit more thoughtful PICTURE: Elm, Norwich

Elm, Norwich

With the big day just around the corner, be sure to add these Norfolk gifts to your basket

Surprise your style conscious loved ones with one of these gifts PICTURES: L-R clockwise; Oliver Spencer, Ruby Squires, Fairfax & FavorSurprise your style conscious loved ones with one of these gifts PICTURES: L-R clockwise; Oliver Spencer, Ruby Squires, Fairfax & Favor

Yes, somehow Christmas is less than two weeks away. (We don't know how that happened, either.) But rather than rushing frantically around the familiar high street chains at the last minute, why not gift your loved ones with something made or sold locally?

At the end of another tough year for retailers, it's the perfect time to say thank you to the independents, makers and food producers bringing colour to our local high streets.

Thoughtful gifts for the house (and garden) proud people in your life PICTURES: (L-R, clockwise) Elm, Birdie Fortescue, Norfolk School of Gardening, Birdie FortescueThoughtful gifts for the house (and garden) proud people in your life PICTURES: (L-R, clockwise) Elm, Birdie Fortescue, Norfolk School of Gardening, Birdie Fortescue

So, whoever you're buying for, here are some thoughtful gift ideas, available to buy both online or in-store locally this Christmas.

For the food lover

Whether it's an indulgent hamper, gin gift set or Norfolk-made chocolate buttons for the stocking, it's hard to go wrong with these foodie-friendly gifts PICTURES: (L-R, clockwise) Bakers & Larners, Jarrold, Gnaw ChocolateWhether it's an indulgent hamper, gin gift set or Norfolk-made chocolate buttons for the stocking, it's hard to go wrong with these foodie-friendly gifts PICTURES: (L-R, clockwise) Bakers & Larners, Jarrold, Gnaw Chocolate

Local Luxuries traditional wicker hamper basket, £90, Bakers & Larners. Available here.

Gin lovers hamper, £60, Jarrold. Available here.

Chocolate buttons bundle, £8, Gnaw. Available here.



For the house proud

Potterie lychee vase in light rose, £8.50, Birdie Fortescue. Available here.

Signature scented candle, £35, Birdie Fortescue. Available here.

Ceramic dot mugs, £18 each, Elm. Available here.

Gardening course voucher, any value, Norfolk School of Gardening. Available here.



For the style conscious

Oliver Sweeney brown hiker boots, £379, Jonathan Trumbull. Available here.

Big matte organic silver earrings, £60, made by Lennie Beare. Available here.

The Kensington ankle boot in tan, £250, Fairfax & Favor. Available here.

