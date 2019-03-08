Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Quiz

How much do you know about Line of Duty? Test your knowledge here

PUBLISHED: 14:35 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:35 30 April 2019

How well do you know your Line of Duty? Photo: GRABS

How well do you know your Line of Duty? Photo: GRABS

WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editorial use for the purpose of publicising the relevant BBC programme, personnel or activity during the Publicity Period which ends three review weeks following the date of transmission and provided the BBC and the copyright holder in the caption are credited. For any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising and commercial, prior written approval from the copyright holder will be required.

Do you know your Caddy from your Balaclava Man? Take our Line of Duty quiz to find out

You may also want to watch:

Everyone's talking about the BBC One Jed Mercurio drama. But are you such a superfan, you'll be promoted to Chief Constable or is it a Lindsay Denton ending for you? Try our quiz to find out

And check out what we think about the finger of suspicion pointing at poor Ted here

Most Read

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Fears for the future of one of Norwich’s most famous restaurants

The scene at Pedros in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Public encouraged to join search for missing Holt police officer

Ady Porter. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Anger after broken glass spread across roads in village

CCTV at Mulbarton village hall captured footage of two men throwing bottles into the air before walking towards Long Lane. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

‘On the bawl city’ - baby is given name to help celebrate Norwich City

Maiko Tomii, left, with husband Shun (right) and baby Kiraku

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Fears for the future of one of Norwich’s most famous restaurants

The scene at Pedros in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

TV presenter promoted bust holiday parks firm as ‘no brainer’ investment

Melissa Porter promoting Dream Lodge. Photo: Dream Lodge Group

Cleeve threatens legal action after King’s Lynn play-off game is postponed

Stephen Cleeve, owner King's Lynn Town Picture: Ian Burt

BREAKING NEWS: King’s Lynn v Stratford is OFF

King's Lynn's play-off semi-final against Stratford is off Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists