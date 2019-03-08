Opinion

The Line of Duty finale was a letdown, let's be honest. We had worked out all the big twists already

The quest for the truth about H remains unsolved. Liz Nice is getting frustrated. Contains spoilers

So while Brexit continues to go nowhere and Meghan waits to have a baby we may or may not get to see or hear about, no one cared because everyone was watching Line of Duty.

Our office has been talking of little else (except when we are discussing Game of Thrones) and the book on who 'H' would turn out to be was gaining momentum by the hour.

At one point, our editor gently suggested that we might like to get some actual work done.

Fortunately for me, having an opinion on such things is work – so in a move as slippery as anything Gill Bigelow might have engineered, I am writing this.

The finale on Sunday night (SPOILER ALERT) was gripping, even though nothing much happened except that everybody sat around a table and got sweaty in turn.

We all knew it would be far too obvious for Hastings to turn out to be 'H' and, I'm sorry to disappoint Jed Mercurio, but this time you completely failed us with the Gill Bigelow twist as well because everyone on our desk had worked out that she was the most likely embodiment of dodginess to be exposed this time.

Bigelow is the kind of female character I hate to see in TV dramas - using her feminine wiles in a really obvious way to manipulate men (in this case Hastings who has the guile of a puppy when it comes to the ladies) and thus confirming ancient stereotypes that this is the only method women can employ in work situations to get their way.

There was faint surprise (for her too) that she didn't turn out to be as important as she (and we) thought to corrupt operations, and yes, I wasn't expecting the red-headed copper who was meant to be arresting her to try to stab her in the toilets but otherwise the finale was light on twists and high on stating the bleeding obvious.

(By the way, could the copper with red hair turn out to be related to John Corbett's mum? At this point anything is possible.)

Mercurio clearly has a massive talent for holding the nation on the edge of its seat – but I was hoping for more this time.

We knew the surviving OCG member Ryan Pilkington had a police interview from a previous episode so of course the image of him in his police cadet uniform was a given.

And the Morse Code bit – where it suddenly occurred to DS Steve Arnott to look at the video of 'Dot' Cottan's death YET again and stare particularly closely at his hand – stretched the suspension of disbelief to the bounds of elasticity – and ended up only really telling us what we knew already, that there is still one more bent copper at the very top to expose.

Thus, we are teed up nicely for series 6, which of course is the general idea – but did they have to make it quite so obvious?

We are left wondering the following:

Did Hastings really look at porn (Oh, Ted, really?) or was there a more sinister reason for destroying his computer?

Is Anna Maxwell Martin going to be back next series? (I do hope so. I'd love to see her actually lose her cool).

Is Kate going to get a divorce and will Steve ever find love? (Hmm, what should happen there?).

And, oh yes, who is the mastermind behind it all, ie the bit of H we don't know who is not longer necessary an H? But since that was what we were wondering at the start of series five, one can only assume the chances of us ever finding out for definite come down to the biggest question of all.

Will there be a series 7?