Life honestly is better without alcohol - I’m so glad I quit

Liz Horsman Archant

Liz Horsman is a songwriter, record producer and sobriety blogger. She has worked with Emeli Sande, Rudimental, Rizzle Kicks, Gabrielle Aplin, JP Cooper and Tom Walker amongst others. Also, a trained psychotherapist, Liz runs online lifestyle magazine ‘Voice of Calm’, which celebrates sobriety with style and soul. She is married to record producer Mike Spencer and together they have two sons and various pets including their macaw, Atticus. Liz talks to Gina Long

What is your connection to East Anglia?

It’s in my blood! Amberfield and Ipswich School, Hollywood’s nightclub on a Thursday, ITFC, Charlie Mannings at Felixstowe, boating at Thorpeness, I could go on.

What is your East Anglian Heaven ie what do you love most about East Anglia?

Where the sand meets the trees in Norfolk. The sandy beaches of Norfolk are lined with dunes, long grass and towering pines. It’s such an East Anglian scene and whenever I reach that coast I feel instantly replenished.

What is your East Anglian Hell ie what you hate most about living here?

Town planning. Seeing how Ipswich has changed over the years, makes me a little sad.

What’s your favourite East Anglian restaurant?

The Crab House in Wells-next-the-sea. Oh good lord, the Lobster Thermidor is incredible!

What’s your favourite way to spend an East Anglian evening?

Fish and chips on the beach in Aldeburgh and then onto a pub with a fire. I don’t drink but I love a Suffolk pub in the winter. Suffolk pubs do homely charm better than anywhere.

What’s your favourite East Anglian landmark?

The Ipswich Corn Exchange because I saw Blur there in 1994. I had to keep running outside to suck in cold air before running back into the mosh pit. Best gig ever! I eventually signed a record deal with their label, which was nice.

What’s the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

The Suffolk Show. When you go to other county shows you realise how massive and well organised it is.

What your specialist Mastermind subject?

British Royalty. I love a regal dynasty!

What is always in your fridge?

Stilton. It always smells for that reason.

What’s your simple philosophy of life?

Right now is all that matters. If you spend any time worrying about yesterday or tomorrow then you are wasting precious life minutes.

What’s your favourite film?

True Romance.

What was your first job?

Shop girl in a poster shop in The Walk, Ipswich. I got a discount on the posters, which was everything to me.

What is your most treasured possession?

I should say a book or guitar or something creative but it’s my phone. I can access the whole world through it (and call my mum).

Who do you admire most?

I saw a lady on Children in Need yesterday whose job is to care for terminally ill children. Admiration doesn’t cover it. What an incredible person.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Make up and beauty products. I LOVE them all. I should have been a beauty consultant.

What do you like about yourself most?

My honesty. I am good at seeing through the haze to the truth and then calling it.

What’s your worst character trait?

My honesty. I can be a bit too brutal at times.

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

Iceland. I have been 4 times and would love to buy a place there. If you haven’t been then get going. It’s mind blowing.

Best day of your life?

Meeting my husband Mike. From that point on good things happened, not least of all my 2 gorgeous boys Riley and Bertie.

What’s your favourite breakfast?

Used to be a fry up but now it’s porridge. What the heck?!

What’s your favourite tipple?

I am tee-total so booze isn’t my thing but I have started making some awesome mocktails. Lime, tonic, elderflower and mint make a virgin Mojito that’s better than the real thing.

What’s your hidden talent?

If I have a talent then everyone knows about it, trust me!

When were you most embarrassed?

Yesterday. I was meeting a music publisher who I hadn’t met before in a café in Covent Garden. There was a guy sitting at a table with his head down, reading. So I went over to him, looked quite closely and said ‘excuse me, are you….’ Before I could finish I realised it was Ben Fogle. He pretended not to notice me, quite rightly and I sauntered off, very red faced.

What’s your earliest memory?

Being in a baby walker.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

‘Exit music to a film’ by Radiohead.

Tell us something people don’t know about you?

I can do a headstand.

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

‘Time at the bar please!’ I used to be such a party animal. Since I quit all that I realise how much better life is without alcohol. It’s incredibly liberating!

Tell us why you live here.

East Anglia has retained its charm and character in a very natural way. It feels authentic and warm. I think East Anglian people are wonderful.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

I really want to share my exuberance for living without alcohol. Quitting was the best thing I ever did. As we hit the party season many people will struggle to avoid overdoing it but I have loads of helpful suggestions. My blog Voice of Calm is a celebration of sobriety and style, which shows people how much fuller life is without alcohol. Go to www.voiceofcalm.com and see for yourself.