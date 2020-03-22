Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Laurence Fox hunt proves we can’t have opinions anymore

PUBLISHED: 17:07 22 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 22 March 2020

Controversial actor Laurence Fox

Controversial actor Laurence Fox

Archant

Broadcaster Paul Barnes suggests our treatment of Laurence Fox is a sign of the times

Oh, what a grand sight it must have been to see: all eight members of a sub-committee of the actors’ union Equity flouncing out of the building when wiser heads overruled them and apologised to the actor Laurence Fox.

You may remember the Fox affair. He was a panellist on the BBC’s Question Time when the topic of Harry and Meghan’s going freelance came up and there was a suggestion that Meghan’s departure was prompted in part by racism.

Fox is no shy violet when it comes to expressing his opinions as to what he sees as political correctness and its stifling effect on rational debate. He is decidedly not “woke”. As far he was concerned racism had nothing to do with it. “We’re the most tolerant, lovely country in Europe,” growled the fox. “It’s so easy to throw the charge of racism at everybody and it’s really starting to get boring.”

You may also want to watch:

There were murmurs of warm approval and nods of agreement from the Liverpool audience but there was one among them determined to tar Fox with the racist brush. Described as a university lecturer and part of the BBC’s local stage army, she delivered a well-worn phrase from her glossary of woke terms and tried to rule out any of Fox’s opinions by labelling him a “white privileged male”. Groans all round from the audience, and then grins of satisfaction as Fox returned the ball with a powerful forehand smash. “I can’t help being what I am. To call me a white privileged male is to be racist.” Game, set and match.

Alas, this was too much for a clutch of Equity luvvies. In an instant they were screeching their tweets insisting that he be denounced. Equity officials were quick to disown them, pointing out that they didn’t represent the views of the majority of members. Apparently one of the twitterati made what they thought was a helpful suggestion by referring Fox to a book on “white privilege”. Fox declined. “I’d genuinely rather eat a light bulb,” he said, going on to point out that he was inspired by the great Martin Luther King, judging people by their character, not the colour of their skin.

It might be worth reminding the Equity flouncers and the twitterers that a dictionary definition of equity is “the quality of being fair and reasonable in a way that gives equal treatment to everyone.” Surely that means reasoning and debating with people you may not agree with, not silencing or no-platforming them. It’s a principle that needs re-instating and reenforcing, especially among some of our woke universities, the ones where visiting speakers can be barred because their challenging views could make some of the shy violets among the students feel unsafe. Listen, sweetie, being challenged is what university should be all about. If you can’t take it, sling your hook. Isn’t there something in university statutes that permits such ninnies to get the sack?

Woody Allen has lately been the victim of mass wokery. Publication of his memoir Apropos of Nothing has been stopped because the publisher’s staff mounted the barricades and squealed No! And why? Because of Mia Farrow’s undimmed historic hatred of Allen for dumping her in favour of her adopted daughter; and from Allen’s daughter and son there came allegations of sexual abuse in the 1990s, none proven. All that smoke and no fire, yet it was enough for the publisher’s employees to force the firm to pulp the book. Perhaps they felt unsafe.

Back in the sixties, well before woke, I worked for Collins, one of the most distinguished publishers in the game. If anybody there had declared themselves unsafe because of a particular book they might be invited for a soothing chat with Sir William “Billy” Collins.

If, afterwards, they still had the collywobbles Billy would have shown them the door and ushered them into the safer world beyond, unthreatened by ideas and imaginations in the pages of books. Best to leave them to those of us who want to live dangerously, exercising the freedom to form an opinion of our own.

Most Read

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk up to 24

The number of cases of coronavirus in Norfolk is up to 24. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Prime minister issues warning against Mother’s Day visits and says spread is ‘accelerating’

Boris Johnson received flack for telling people to 'stay away' from businesses without telling them to shut explicitly. Picture: Leon Neal/PA Wire

National Trust closes parks as it ramps up coronavirus response

The National Trust has closed all of its parks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Justin Minns/National Trust

Personal finance: What happens if I can’t pay my car PCP because of coronavirus?

Richard Ross (inset) on what to do if coronavirus has damaged your ability to pay car PCP. Picture: Chadwicks/Getty

See the streets of Norwich bare in broad daylight as city-goers steer clear

March 22nd 2020 Mother's Day. City is empty due to coronavirus warnings. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Coronavirus patient leaves Norwich hospital before positive test result

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police monitor queue outside Great Yarmouth supermarket

Police outside a Tesco Extra in Great Yarmouth on Sunday (March 22). Picture: Harry Christopher Towers.

See the streets of Norwich bare in broad daylight as city-goers steer clear

March 22nd 2020 Mother's Day. City is empty due to coronavirus warnings. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Parkdean announces closure of its holiday parks

Cherry Tree Holiday Park, one of six resorts along the Norfolk coast being revamped as part of a £3.3m investment. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.

Vulnerable woman, 26, reported missing

Police are seeking to trace Tayla Margetson, 26, from Lowestoft, last seen on Friday (March 20). Picture: Suffolk Constabulary.

Rare civil war document discovered in Norfolk house clearance to go under the hammer

The Norfolk Civil War letter which is to be auctioned at Keys. Picture: Keys Auctioneers and Valuers
Drive 24