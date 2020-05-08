The last supermoon of 2020 in photos
PUBLISHED: 08:48 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:05 08 May 2020
Archant
We asked readers to send in their photos of the supermoon last night- see our gallery below
The last supermoon of the year taken on Richards daily walk during lockdown Photo: Richard Girling
Close up photo of the supermoon photo: Graeme Turner
Last nights Flower Moon photo: Fred Chapman
Close up photo of the supermoon photo: Graeme Turner
Flower Moon 2020 Photo: Rebecca Wiltshire
Flower Moon landscape photo: Matthew Johnson
