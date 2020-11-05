Last chance to bid in Ed Sheeran auction

Ed Sheeran with the handwritten lyrics for his global hit, Perfect.Picture: Courtesy of Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction Courtesy of Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction

There’s still time to bid in the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction and help two vital legacy projects change many lives.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A signed Ed Sheeran Signature Edition Martin Guitar, with the message ‘Play This Guitar! Love Ed Sheeran’, donated by Access Creative College. Picture: Courtesy of Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction A signed Ed Sheeran Signature Edition Martin Guitar, with the message ‘Play This Guitar! Love Ed Sheeran’, donated by Access Creative College. Picture: Courtesy of Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction

As we head towards the final closing hours of the online Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction tomorrow evening, I would like to thank each and every one involved in helping us to make it happen, writes Gina Long.

Over 220 remarkable lots featuring rare memorabilia, original artworks and unique experiences from the worlds of music, entertainment, visual arts, sport and hospitality, will be going under the hammer in our Online Auction which closes from 6pm tomorrow at www.edsheeranmadeinsuffolklegacyauction.com

Every bid is helping us change many lives and there is no doubt that our special Legacy Auction would not have been possible without the generosity of our auction lot donors, sponsors and supporters in kind and everyone who is generously bidding.

We hope to turn our two vital legacy projects for children, teenagers and young people, across East Anglia with high dependency disabilities, life-limiting illness and cancer into a reality. And this really is what it is all about; the lasting legacy and the life enhancing impact it will have, via GeeWizz Charity and Zest, part of the St Elizabeth Hospice.

Original signed Rolling Stones Beggars Banquet Photograph 1968 by Michael Joseph signed and donated by Bill Wyman. Picture: Doug Atfield Original signed Rolling Stones Beggars Banquet Photograph 1968 by Michael Joseph signed and donated by Bill Wyman. Picture: Doug Atfield

So, before these 222 incredible lots are going, going, gone do please visit www.edsheeranmadeinsuffolklegacyauction

The lots

Ed & the Castle 2020 Ben Mosley Painting, signed by Ed Sheeran. Picture: Courtesy of Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction Ed & the Castle 2020 Ben Mosley Painting, signed by Ed Sheeran. Picture: Courtesy of Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction

Here is a selection of the fantastic lots up for auction

LOT 45: Riding boots worn in the historic King George VI Stakes 2020, signed and donated by Frankie Dettori MBE.

LOT 78: A year’s corporate golf membership for 4 people at Fynn Valley Golf Club, Suffolk.

Damien Hirst Patience Limited Edition Print 2019, donated and uniquely signed on the front of the artwork by Damien Hirst. Picture: Courtesy of Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction/Damien Hirst Damien Hirst Patience Limited Edition Print 2019, donated and uniquely signed on the front of the artwork by Damien Hirst. Picture: Courtesy of Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction/Damien Hirst

LOT 100: Handwritten Lyrics for Ed Sheeran’s global hit Perfect donated by Ed Sheeran.

LOT 112: Exclusive use of the Ipswich Town Football Club stadium for a 90-minute match for two teams, with kit provided, managed by ITFC Legends Terry Butcher and George Burley.

Ed Sheeran Painting Dab 2 2020, House paints on canvas. A unique opportunity to own the only painting Ed has made publicly available for sale. Picture: Courtesy of Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction Ed Sheeran Painting Dab 2 2020, House paints on canvas. A unique opportunity to own the only painting Ed has made publicly available for sale. Picture: Courtesy of Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction

LOT 169: Ipswich Regent Theatre exclusive private box for a year, seating four people, with approximately 170 performances and a premium experience to enjoy some of the best live performances in Suffolk, worth over £30,000. Donated by Ipswich Borough Council.

LOT 170: A Signed Ed Sheeran Signature Edition Martin Guitar, with the message ‘Play This Guitar! Love Ed Sheeran’, donated by Access Creative College.

LOT 171: Original signed Rolling Stones Beggars Banquet photograph 1968 by Michael Joseph signed and donated by Bill Wyman, a very rare item of rock&roll memorabilia featuring the original line up of the band.

LOT 177: Sundown Festival, Norwich, 4 VIP tickets and pre-pitched tent for 2021 with admission from Friday to Monday. Plus, exclusive access to its Friday Campers Party and Saturday Night After-Party.

LOT 181: Ed & the Castle 2020 Ben Mosley painting, signed by Ed Sheeran. Created using 24k gold leaf, palladium leaf and other precious metals.

LOT 191: 2 Gold Level Tickets to the 2022 GRAMMY Awards and the after-party as the guests of the President of the GRAMMY Museum.

LOT 192: VIP Visit to Classic Team Lotus in Norfolk for 6 as guests of Clive Chapman. The trip will include a meal at The Bird in Hand pub in the Colin Chapman Room. Additionally, £200 worth of Classic Team Lotus merchandise.

LOT 199: Damien Hirst Patience Limited Edition Print 2019, donated and uniquely signed on the front of the artwork by Damien Hirst.

LOT 212: A day’s simulated game shooting for 16 at Six Mile Bottom, Suffolk, donated by Richard Clarke.

LOT 215: The Chesnut “Suffolk Safari”. A 4-night stay, with dinners included at four fantastic properties in Suffolk, each celebrating a unique aspect of the county, donated by Chesnut Group.

LOT 216: Ed Sheeran Painting Dab 2 2020, House paints on canvas. Unique opportunity to own the only painting Ed has made publicly available for sale.

To see all the lots, click here. Bids close at 6pm on Sunday, November 8.