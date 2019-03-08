Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Chris Lakey: Who's the cheapest commodity on the King's Road?

PUBLISHED: 10:58 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 05 July 2019

Thumbs-up from Chelsea's new manager Frank Lampard Picture: PA

Thumbs-up from Chelsea's new manager Frank Lampard Picture: PA

PA Wire

Frank Lampard strained reality this week when he was favourite in two very different betting markets in the space of just a few hours.

On Wednesday he was the odds-on favourite to become the next Chelsea manager.

Twenty four hours later, after his appointment was confirmed, he became favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked in the new season.

It is a remarkable achievement which says as much about gambling as it does about the vagaries of working in football.

In the small print of the headline-grabbing stories though is a financial figure that seems completely out of a kilter in a game which does tend to believe it is dealing with chocolate coins and Monopoly money at times, such is their willingness to splash extraordinary sums of cash on human flesh.

Lampard will cost Chelsea the princely sum of £4m. It isn't a transfer fee, it is compensation to his previous employers, Derby County - but £4m does seem rather a paltry amount given the weighty responsibility managers carry on their shoulders.

Lampard is a Chelsea playing legend, who returns amidst much fanfare and when he stands on the touchline at Stamford Bridge on August 17 (their first home league game of the season) the euphoria will begin to die down and the analysis will begin. When the fans' adulation dies down, he will be a man alone. No matter that he won't kick the football in anger over 90 minutes, Frank Lampard will have a spotlight on him that carries more power than the floodlights around the ground.

If he fails, the light will go out. It doesn't matter if Roman Abramovich has given him free rein, bags of time and a bottomless pit of money. If Chelsea don't win points and trophies, Lampard will be looking for a new job. The buck stops with him.

You may also want to watch:

On the pitch, 11 players will be expected to do as he tells them. If they fail, they won't be sacked. They might be dropped, but they won't be shown the door.

Those players include the likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga, a goalkeeper they bought for £71m; Jorginho, who cost £50m, N'Golo Kante, a player they signed for £30m but who is probably worth two or three times that in the current market; Christian Pulisic, who cost £58m. Chelsea's squad is worth hundreds of millions of pounds. Yet the manager has a measly £4m price tag on his head.

How does that happen?

I do dread the day when managers go for £50m a throw, but the fact that a manager's services can be dispensed with so easily does suggest the vulnerability of the position is not reflected in their 'value'. Footballers can be vulnerable at times, but in general they are in a much safer position than their 'gaffers'.

The other thing is salary: Lampard is, apparently, on £4m a year now. That's £77,000 a week. It's far less than most of his players are earning but, apparently, the contract is packed with incentives.

But if Lampard doesn't do the business, the incentives won't kick in and his weekly salary, whilst incredible for most people, will be paltry compared to most of those around him. Smacks of man-management issues to be sorted there ...

And here's a thing - Lampard took Derby to the Championship play-off final, where they lost to Aston Villa. Daniel Farke took City to the Premier League via the old-fashioned way of finishing top of the Championship.

Would you be happy if he was 'sold' for £4m?

Most Read

Jewson closes Norfolk branch prompting housing concern

Jewson's site on Westfield Road in Dereham, which is set to close at the end of the month. Picture: Google

Revealed: The preferred Western Link route recommended to connect Norwich NDR to the A47

Option C is the recommended preferred route for the Western Link. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Norwich City should hang their heads in shame over shirt sponsorship

Emi Buendia Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Motorist who watched YouTube at wheel pulled over by Norfolk Police

Motorist pulled over for watching YouTube at the wheel. PIC: Breckland Police Twitter.

With Norwich’s new kit about to be unveiled we look at some past glories

Keith O'Neill, Sarah Thomas and Darren Eadie model the new kit in 1997. (Photo courtesy of Norwich City Football Club).

Most Read

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Cars collide at roundabout following ‘road rage’ incident

Two cars collided at the roundabout adjoining the A146 with George Westwood Way in Beccles. Picture: Google

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Former Norwich City boss lands new role

Steve Stone, Norwich City's former managing director, has a new job at Anglian Home Improvements. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorist who watched YouTube at wheel pulled over by Norfolk Police

Motorist pulled over for watching YouTube at the wheel. PIC: Breckland Police Twitter.

How well do you know Norfolk’s beaches? Try our quick fun quiz

They say we have some of the finest beaches in the land Picture: Lydia Taylor

Three more city restaurants to discover fate of outdoor seating plans

The Last wine bar and restaurant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘When I grow up, I want a Massey-Harris’ – Norfolk enthusiast’s rare vintage tractor collection is up for auction

Norfolk tractor enthusiast Bob Parke is selling his extremely rare collection of Massey-Harris vintage farm machinery. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists